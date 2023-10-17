We've rounded up the best presents from Coach Outlet for every type of gift recipient.
It might feel like we have ages to shop for presents before December is here, but trust us: The holidays are coming up sooner than you think. It never hurts to get some early holiday shopping out of the way, especially when Coach Outlet is offering so many deals on fabulous gifts.
The New York City-based fashion brand, known for its quality leather goods, launched the Shine Collection last month. Coach's ultra-popular edit features plenty of trendy and timeless styles that encourage wearers to stand out from the crowd — making the brand a great place to look for gift ideas. Between eye-catching chrome finishes to playful denim fabrics, Coach's Shine Collection has something for everyone on your list.
Shop the Coach Shine Collection
To help inspire your shopping, we've put together a gift guide complete with stylish presents that suit a variety of tastes. Whether they're a jet setter in need of a practical on-the-go bag or a footwear fanatic who can never have too many shoes, here are our favorite gifting picks from Coach's Shine Collection.
For the One Who's Always On the Go
The jet setter in your life needs a travel-friendly bag to accompany them on every adventure. A secure crossbody, backpack or belt bag will keep their passport, cash and camera handy without weighing them down.
Stanton Crossbody In Silver Metallic
This petite chrome crossbody is the perfect size for running errands, attending concerts, cheering at sporting events and more.
Amelia Convertible Backpack
This petite backpack easily converts into a shoulder bag for occasions when you really need to pack light.
Mini Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Belt bags are making a comeback this season for their practical and versatile nature.
For the One Whose Shoe Collection Rivals Carrie Bradshaw
There's no such thing as having too many pairs of shoes — especially if they're made with Coach's superior craftsmanship and leather quality. These picks from the Shine Collection are sure to delight any shoe lover.
Rori Sandal In Silver Metallic
If they have special events on the horizon, these silver sandals are a subtle yet eye-catching addition to any outfit.
Pauline Bootie
This new style offers a spin on the classic cowboy boot with flashy rivets and a versatile, short height.
Noah Bootie In Silver Metallic
Swap out their basic black booties for something a little more elevated.
For the Fashion Fanatic
If their finger's on the pulse of the season's hottest styles, a '90s-inspired shoulder bag will be the perfect addition to their wardrobe — bonus points if it's in a trendy denim or chrome fabric.
Teri Shoulder Bag In Silver Metallic With Signature Quilting
Fans of the ultra-popular Coach tabby bag will love this similarly puffy quilted option.
Nolita 19 With Rivets
This studded denim shoulder bag is like your favorite pair of jeans in purse form.
Nolita 19 In Silver Metallic With Puffy Diamond Quilting
At under $100, this bag adds an affordable metallic touch to any wardrobe.
For the One Who Never Misses a Night Out
The life of the party needs a bag that's fun and durable enough to withstand late nights out on the town. Opt for a petite crossbody or shoulder bag that enhances their going-out 'fits with stylish details.
Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets
Make this studded shoulder bag their go-to going-out purse for any season.
Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets
Add a fun pop of color to their look with this hot pink wearable wallet.
Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting
An eye-catching chain strap takes this otherwise simple bag to the next level.
For the One Who Practically Invented Quiet Luxury
If they tend to buck the latest TikTok trends in favor of more classic pieces, Coach has plenty of presents to suit their understated style. From sleek wallets to simple handbags, these picks will stand the test of time.
Double Zip Crossbody
A minimalist silhouette means this crossbody will go with practically any outfit.
Bifold Wallet
Reviewers praise this wallet's compact shape and superior leather quality.
Jamie Camera Bag
This versatile camera bag features a detachable crossbody strap and an outer slip pocket for easy phone access.
RELATED CONTENT: