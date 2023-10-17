It might feel like we have ages to shop for presents before December is here, but trust us: The holidays are coming up sooner than you think. It never hurts to get some early holiday shopping out of the way, especially when Coach Outlet is offering so many deals on fabulous gifts.

The New York City-based fashion brand, known for its quality leather goods, launched the Shine Collection last month. Coach's ultra-popular edit features plenty of trendy and timeless styles that encourage wearers to stand out from the crowd — making the brand a great place to look for gift ideas. Between eye-catching chrome finishes to playful denim fabrics, Coach's Shine Collection has something for everyone on your list.

Shop the Coach Shine Collection

To help inspire your shopping, we've put together a gift guide complete with stylish presents that suit a variety of tastes. Whether they're a jet setter in need of a practical on-the-go bag or a footwear fanatic who can never have too many shoes, here are our favorite gifting picks from Coach's Shine Collection.

For the One Who's Always On the Go

The jet setter in your life needs a travel-friendly bag to accompany them on every adventure. A secure crossbody, backpack or belt bag will keep their passport, cash and camera handy without weighing them down.

Amelia Convertible Backpack Coach Outlet Amelia Convertible Backpack This petite backpack easily converts into a shoulder bag for occasions when you really need to pack light. $398 $139 Shop Now

For the One Whose Shoe Collection Rivals Carrie Bradshaw

There's no such thing as having too many pairs of shoes — especially if they're made with Coach's superior craftsmanship and leather quality. These picks from the Shine Collection are sure to delight any shoe lover.

Pauline Bootie Coach Outlet Pauline Bootie This new style offers a spin on the classic cowboy boot with flashy rivets and a versatile, short height. $288 $149 Shop Now

For the Fashion Fanatic

If their finger's on the pulse of the season's hottest styles, a '90s-inspired shoulder bag will be the perfect addition to their wardrobe — bonus points if it's in a trendy denim or chrome fabric.

For the One Who Never Misses a Night Out

The life of the party needs a bag that's fun and durable enough to withstand late nights out on the town. Opt for a petite crossbody or shoulder bag that enhances their going-out 'fits with stylish details.

For the One Who Practically Invented Quiet Luxury

If they tend to buck the latest TikTok trends in favor of more classic pieces, Coach has plenty of presents to suit their understated style. From sleek wallets to simple handbags, these picks will stand the test of time.

Jamie Camera Bag Coach Outlet Jamie Camera Bag This versatile camera bag features a detachable crossbody strap and an outer slip pocket for easy phone access. $350 $139 Shop Now

