Sales & Deals

Coach Outlet's Sale-on-Sale Has Everything You Need for a Fall Wardrobe Refresh — Up to 75% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dove Cameron Coach
Coach
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:35 PM PDT, October 8, 2023

You won't want to miss these double discounts on jackets, boots, loaders and more fall essentials.

There are a few times each year when Coach Outlet doubles down on discounts. For the long weekend, Coach Outlet is hosting a Fall Break Sale with major deals on nearly 250 styles just in time for chillier autumn days. Whether you're looking to save on a designer puffer coat, chic rain boots or a new handbag this season, Coach Outlet is making a complete fall wardrobe refresh that much easier.

Shop the Coach Outlet Sale

Now through Tuesday, October 10, you can save big on fall favorites and clearance styles at Coach Outlet with an extra 15% off. This Coach Outlet sale includes rare markdowns on Coach purses, shoes, jackets and more that are perfect for the fall season. No discount code is needed to unlock these savings — just add your favorite items to cart and watch the prices drop.

Coach’s online outlet is one of the brand’s best hidden gems. We've gathered all the best finds from Coach Outlet's sale to shop before they sell out. Ahead, get some holiday shopping done early and save on best-selling fall styles that will carry you all the way through winter.

Citysole Chelsea Boot In Signature Canvas

Citysole Chelsea Boot In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Citysole Chelsea Boot In Signature Canvas

Stand up to rainy days and changeable weather with Coach's updated take on a classic Chelsea boot style. Crafted of easy-to-clean rubber, these boots are finished with a lug sole for superior movement and traction.

$295 $161

Shop Now

Signature Short Puffer

Signature Short Puffer
Coach Outlet

Signature Short Puffer

Add Coach's signature style to chilly days with this puffer jacket. The water-resistant design is finished with contrast sleeves and slip pockets.

$325 $276

Shop Now

Indi Bootie In Signature Jacquard

Indi Bootie In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet

Indi Bootie In Signature Jacquard

Nothing says cozy season quite like a pair of comfy faux fur lined booties.

$328 $135

Shop Now

Signature Jacquard Blocked Relaxed Sherpa

Signature Jacquard Blocked Relaxed Sherpa
Coach Outlet

Signature Jacquard Blocked Relaxed Sherpa

Add a luxe touch to your go-to fleece jacket with this wear-with-anything style.

$598 $203

Shop Now

Faryn Clog

Faryn Clog
Coach Outlet

Faryn Clog

A funkier alternative to loafers, clogs are one of our favorite pieces of transitional footwear.

$198 $127

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now: Shop Coach and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now: Shop Coach and More

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Cashmere Top Is Less Than $60

Style

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Cashmere Top Is Less Than $60

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop Now

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop Now

The 24 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The 24 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

The Coach Shine Collection Is Perfect for Fall 2023

The Coach Shine Collection Is Perfect for Fall 2023

Tags: