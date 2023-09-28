Like many things Y2K-inspired — think low-rise jeans, platform shoes and mini skirts — the denim-on-denim look remains one of 2023's biggest style trends. This season, we're seeing the versatile fabric being used for everything from coats to corset tops and even purses for a denim ensemble that's truly head-to-toe.

If you're looking to add a chic new denim piece to your fall handbag rotation without breaking the bank, Coach Outlet's new Shine collection has so many affordable (and adorable) jean purses that are right on trend for fall. Starting at just $59, the collection has denim purses for every occasion, budget and style.

Shop Coach Shine Collection

One of our favorite handbag silhouettes is the effortless shoulder bag, and Coach's take on the minimalist style adds intrigue with a denim fabric, silver rivet details and luxe pebbled leather accents — and it's under $100.

Below, rock the denim-on-denim trend by shopping some of our favorite jean purses (jurses?) from Coach Outlet's Shine Collection.

