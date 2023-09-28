Elevate your fall style on a budget with these trendy denim handbags from Coach.
Like many things Y2K-inspired — think low-rise jeans, platform shoes and mini skirts — the denim-on-denim look remains one of 2023's biggest style trends. This season, we're seeing the versatile fabric being used for everything from coats to corset tops and even purses for a denim ensemble that's truly head-to-toe.
If you're looking to add a chic new denim piece to your fall handbag rotation without breaking the bank, Coach Outlet's new Shine collection has so many affordable (and adorable) jean purses that are right on trend for fall. Starting at just $59, the collection has denim purses for every occasion, budget and style.
One of our favorite handbag silhouettes is the effortless shoulder bag, and Coach's take on the minimalist style adds intrigue with a denim fabric, silver rivet details and luxe pebbled leather accents — and it's under $100.
Below, rock the denim-on-denim trend by shopping some of our favorite jean purses (jurses?) from Coach Outlet's Shine Collection.
Nolita 19 With Rivets
This studded denim shoulder bag is like your favorite pair of jeans in purse form.
Mini Klare Crossbody With Rivets
On sale for 60% off, this purse looks especially chic styled with a denim-on-denim outfit.
Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody With Rivets
This foldover clutch includes a removable strap to convert it to a shoulder or crossbody bag.
Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets
Store your essentials for a night out with this wearable mini wallet on a detachable mini chain.
Klare Crossbody 25 With Rivets
Made of denim and pebbled leather with silver accents, this adjustable crossbody is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets to keep you organized.
