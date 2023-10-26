Gifts

30 Best Gifts for Women That Will Make Her Feel Loved This Holiday Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Woman with gift
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:00 PM PDT, October 26, 2023

Shop the best gifts to give women in 2023, from luxury fashion she'll cherish for years to the latest in tech.

Whether she’s your best friend, wife, girlfriend, mother, sister or partner in crime at work, the best gifts for women are tailor-made for her. Every women deserves to be treated like royalty, but finding the perfect present can be difficult, especially if you're doing so at the last minute. While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for the leading ladies on your list — you'll thank us later.

This holiday season, we ran through the gamut of gift ideas. From fitness fanatics and the tech nerds eager to try out the latest gadgets to an expert in all things beauty and fashion, or those who need some extra encouragement to unwind during the winter break, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time.

If you’re stumped on what to get your favorite woman, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. While a gift card or dinner out might do the trick, we've assembled a list of thoughtful gifts not only for all kinds of women, but also for all kinds of budgets.

To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, shop the best gifts for women in 2023 below.

 Best Gifts for Women Under $25

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, starting at 14 ounces for just $20, these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker

Kickstart their wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.

$27 $19

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon

Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Make your special person's nights extra luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that are gentle on the skin and hair as they sleep.

$25 $18

With Coupon

Shop Now

PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Sephora

PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Smell like Baccarat Rouge on a budget with this intoxicating new body mist from PHLUR.

 

Best Gifts for Women Under $50

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work, or play, she can use this shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles. It is also heated for even more relaxation.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Keep her hydrated during busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.

$50 $37

Shop Now

Laneige Besties Set

Laneige Besties Set
Amazon

Laneige Besties Set

Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask.

UrbanStems The Lola

UrbanStems The Lola
Urban Stems

UrbanStems The Lola

Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4
Amazon

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4

Whether she's filling them with water or wine, these colorful glasses are sure to make her smile.

$41 $35

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Help her create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.

 

Best Gifts for Women Under $100

Quay 'Big Time' Sunglasses

Quay 'Big Time' Sunglasses
Quay Australia

Quay 'Big Time' Sunglasses

It may be cold during the holidays, but sunnies are always a fashion necessity. These lightweight sunnies from favored Quay Australia go with just about any outfit, and their geometric frames are made to suit all face shapes. ETonline.com readers can save 20% with code ET20.

$75 $60

With Code ET20

Shop Now

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Amazon

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

The perfect holiday or host gift, the Brightland Duo will help them add that little something special to dishes all season long.

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Sephora

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. 

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Homecourt

Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle

Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops.

BaubleBar On Repeat Blanket

BaubleBar On Repeat Blanket
Baublebar

BaubleBar On Repeat Blanket

Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.

$98 $78

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate.

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
Bluebella

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black

Available in sizes XS-6X, these best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style.

 

Best Gifts for Women Over $100

UGG Tasman Slipper

UGG Tasman Slipper
Amazon

UGG Tasman Slipper

With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during cozy season.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $120

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $180

Shop Now

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater

Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent. 

$170 $160

Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Amazon

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

Elevate her skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$250 $213

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."

$339-$469 $237-$328

with code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Amazon

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. 

$460 $380

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 22 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

The 22 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Get Started on Holiday Shopping Early With Coach's Shine Collection

Get Started on Holiday Shopping Early With Coach's Shine Collection

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

Shop

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Gifts

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Gifts

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Tags: