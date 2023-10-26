Whether she’s your best friend, wife, girlfriend, mother, sister or partner in crime at work, the best gifts for women are tailor-made for her. Every women deserves to be treated like royalty, but finding the perfect present can be difficult, especially if you're doing so at the last minute. While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for the leading ladies on your list — you'll thank us later.

This holiday season, we ran through the gamut of gift ideas. From fitness fanatics and the tech nerds eager to try out the latest gadgets to an expert in all things beauty and fashion, or those who need some extra encouragement to unwind during the winter break, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time.

If you’re stumped on what to get your favorite woman, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. While a gift card or dinner out might do the trick, we've assembled a list of thoughtful gifts not only for all kinds of women, but also for all kinds of budgets.

To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, shop the best gifts for women in 2023 below.

Best Gifts for Women Under $25

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, starting at 14 ounces for just $20, these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone! $20 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Women Under $50

Laneige Besties Set Amazon Laneige Besties Set Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask. $35 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Women Under $100

Quay 'Big Time' Sunglasses Quay Australia Quay 'Big Time' Sunglasses It may be cold during the holidays, but sunnies are always a fashion necessity. These lightweight sunnies from favored Quay Australia go with just about any outfit, and their geometric frames are made to suit all face shapes. ETonline.com readers can save 20% with code ET20. $75 $60 With Code ET20 Shop Now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $68 Shop Now

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops. $58 Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate. Starting at $60 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Women Over $100

UGG Tasman Slipper Amazon UGG Tasman Slipper With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during cozy season. $110 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $180 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Elevate her skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $250 $213 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." $339-$469 $237-$328 with code ETONLINE Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

