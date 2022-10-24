During the lockdown, plant ownership exploded, as it was a way to bring the outdoors inside and care for something living with low stakes. Previously, plant ownership was mostly reserved for those with green thumbs, but not anymore. Even now that we are mostly going on with our lives as before, plants have remained extremely popular. And with so many people that enjoy house plants and outdoor gardening, it makes shopping for your holiday gifts that much easier.

For the plant lovers on your list, selecting the right present simply means finding them a personalized gift related to this nurturing hobby. Gift options could include a botanical-themed puzzle or cozy robe showing off their love of houseplants. Or finding another house plant to add to their collection will definitely be a hit, because there's no such thing as too many plants. For those who lean more toward gardening, get them cute tools or gear to use while working on their flowerbeds.

Here at ET, we love gift-giving and have rounded up the best gift ideas for the plant-lovers and gardening-obsessed individuals on your list. Ahead, shop our top selections of greenery-inspired presents, as well as live plants that will fit into any collection.

Botanical-Inspired Gifts for Plant Lovers

Jiggy Puzzles Bathing with Flowers Jiggy Puzzles Jiggy Puzzles Bathing with Flowers Not only is this a super cute puzzle that all plant owners will love, but Jiggy Puzzles also donates a percentage of each sale to the artist who made the print. Since these puzzles are truly a work of art, they come with glue so you can hang it up once it's finished. $49 Buy Now

terrain Canvas Utility Apron terrain terrain Canvas Utility Apron This durable canvas apron has pockets for every item a gardener will need, making their day in the garden that much easier. Not only is it practical, but the green fabric with leather trim is practically stylish. $38 Buy Now

Anthropologie Grecian Bust Pot Anthropologie Anthropologie Grecian Bust Pot A sculpture and planter, this unusual pot doubles as a piece of art that houses your plant. Your friend that raises plants surely won't have anything like this in their collection. $28 Buy Now

Nickel Designs Hand-Painted Doormat West Elm Nickel Designs Hand-Painted Doormat Let your guests know what to expect upon entering with this silly and fun doormat. And while you'll purchase this through West Elm, it still supports small business. $45 Buy Now

The Best Plants To Give As Gifts

easyplant Golden Mosaic easyplant easyplant Golden Mosaic Plants from easyplant all come in self-watering planters, so you'll only need to fill the base with water once a month for the plant to thrive. They have a wide range of pot and plant options to work with any style. $89 Buy Now

BloomsyBox Barcelona Orchid Duo BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Barcelona Orchid Duo Only requiring three ice cubs a week, this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. It's gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on. $100 Buy Now

The Sill Pet-Friendly Duo The Sill The Sill Pet-Friendly Duo This cute pair of plants is safe for those with furry friends as they're non-toxic to animals. Choose from a variety of pot colors to best match your space. $170 $144 Buy Now

Bloomscape Pitcher Plant Bloomscape Bloomscape Pitcher Plant The people on your list probably won't own this unusual shrub. For a truly unique plant, shop this pitcher plant that will eat household insects that fly too close. $49 Buy Now

