The Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners On Your Holiday Shopping List
During the lockdown, plant ownership exploded, as it was a way to bring the outdoors inside and care for something living with low stakes. Previously, plant ownership was mostly reserved for those with green thumbs, but not anymore. Even now that we are mostly going on with our lives as before, plants have remained extremely popular. And with so many people that enjoy house plants and outdoor gardening, it makes shopping for your holiday gifts that much easier.
For the plant lovers on your list, selecting the right present simply means finding them a personalized gift related to this nurturing hobby. Gift options could include a botanical-themed puzzle or cozy robe showing off their love of houseplants. Or finding another house plant to add to their collection will definitely be a hit, because there's no such thing as too many plants. For those who lean more toward gardening, get them cute tools or gear to use while working on their flowerbeds.
Here at ET, we love gift-giving and have rounded up the best gift ideas for the plant-lovers and gardening-obsessed individuals on your list. Ahead, shop our top selections of greenery-inspired presents, as well as live plants that will fit into any collection.
Botanical-Inspired Gifts for Plant Lovers
Featuring six different adorable plant designs, these plastic wine glasses are great for outdoor gatherings or a backyard brunch. They're also designed with pop and lock technology so they click together to easily stack and store.
All plants need watered, so do it in style with this set including a copper watering pot and matching glass mister.
Not only is this a super cute puzzle that all plant owners will love, but Jiggy Puzzles also donates a percentage of each sale to the artist who made the print. Since these puzzles are truly a work of art, they come with glue so you can hang it up once it's finished.
It's beautiful artwork, but made by pressing a live fern making it a one-of-a-kind gift. It allows you to see all the structures of a plant including the roots, making it a fun gift for any gardener.
This durable canvas apron has pockets for every item a gardener will need, making their day in the garden that much easier. Not only is it practical, but the green fabric with leather trim is practically stylish.
Everyone can use a robe and this one with a leafy floral print will be a hit with gardeners and plant people alike. While it's affordable, it also feels luxurious with its silky soft fabric.
Perfect for a gardening newbie, this beautifully illustrated book is informative and simply fun to flip through to look at the artwork. You'll learn the basics of gardening and fun facts about plants.
These long gloves will protect your wrist and arms when pulling out troublesome weeds or trimming prickly bushes. Designed by an artist out of Portland, Oregon they're way cuter than your average garden gloves.
A sculpture and planter, this unusual pot doubles as a piece of art that houses your plant. Your friend that raises plants surely won't have anything like this in their collection.
Propagating plants is an easy way to get new plants from your old ones by taking a small clipping. Now you can propagate in style with this sleek wooden holder with three glass bulbs.
Let your guests know what to expect upon entering with this silly and fun doormat. And while you'll purchase this through West Elm, it still supports small business.
The Best Plants To Give As Gifts
Plants from easyplant all come in self-watering planters, so you'll only need to fill the base with water once a month for the plant to thrive. They have a wide range of pot and plant options to work with any style.
Only requiring three ice cubs a week, this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. It's gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on.
This cute pair of plants is safe for those with furry friends as they're non-toxic to animals. Choose from a variety of pot colors to best match your space.
Containing six colorful succulents, this heart-shaped planter is gorgeous and low maintenance. Just stick it in sunlight and only water it once it's completely dried out.
The people on your list probably won't own this unusual shrub. For a truly unique plant, shop this pitcher plant that will eat household insects that fly too close.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out
You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: Magical Gifts For Potterheads
The 17 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More
Save 20% on Custom Blankets and Ornaments That Make Thoughtful Gifts
Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays
Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards
The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift