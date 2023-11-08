Best Lists

16 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans That Make for Unique and Thoughtful Holiday Gifts

Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans
TASCHEN
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:38 PM PST, November 8, 2023

The coffee table was missing that perfect coffee table book—until now.

After decorating your home for Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanza, it's even more apparent that our home is one of the places we can truly express ourselves. You've picked out holiday decor that matches your one-of-a-kind style, found the coziest couch to binge-watch your No. 1 Hallmark Christmas romance flick, and selected the perfect coffee table to place your bowl of popcorn on. But if that coffee table currently lays bare — other than that popcorn, of course — a valuable piece of real estate to really let your personality shine is being wasted.

The coffee table book is not only home decor, but also a reflection of an individual's interests and personal style—making it a thoughtful holiday gift for friends and family on your list. Even Jerry Seinfeld's kooky neighbor Kramer understood the importance of a coffee table book when he suggested a coffee table book full of coffee tables (that comes with foldable legs to serve as its own coffee table). There are all kinds of coffee table books that are just as unique and delightful.

Here at ET, we love all things pop culture and we know you do, too. That's why we've found the best coffee table books that will showcase a person's love of current television, fashion, and films that double as awesome gifts this holiday season. Read on to flip through our selection of beautiful coffee table books to find one that will sit center stage in your friends' or families' living rooms.

Fashion-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do they marvel at the looks worn by celebrities over the years? These books showcase the greatest and most memorable looks in fashion and the famous people who dressed them. 

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition
Amazon

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition

What's more luxurious than Louis Vuitton? Learn about the company's history and how it became the fashion leader it is today in this gorgeous book.

$150 $72

Shop Now

Tom Ford

Tom Ford
Amazon

Tom Ford

See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004.

$140 $80

Shop Now

Ice Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History

Ice Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History
TASCHEN

Ice Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History

Chronicling from the 1980s to the present day, this coffee table book looks at dazzling and over-the-top jewelry worn by famous hip-hop artists. You'll see looks from Run-DMC, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Gucci Mane and more.

$100 $57

On Amazon

Shop Now

$100

At TASCHEN

Shop Now

Annie Leibovitz

Annie Leibovitz
Amazon

Annie Leibovitz

Photojournalist Annie Leibovitz is one of the best-known photographers of her time. Her ground-breaking photos have graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and now they can grace the top of your coffee table. 

Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)

Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)
Amazon

Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)

The luminary of high fashion, Vogue magazine has been identifying trends and creating iconic avant-garde looks on its pages for 125 years. Flip through these classic covers featuring prominent figures and celebrities of the time when you purchase this coffee table book. 

$65 $35

Shop Now

Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age

Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age
Amazon

Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age

Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Kate Moss are just a few of the superstars that have graced the pages of Vanity Fair. Now you'll have all their show-stopping photos in one spot.

$90 $56

Shop Now

Harry Styles: And the Clothes He Wears

Harry Styles: And the Clothes He Wears
Amazon

Harry Styles: And the Clothes He Wears

See the inspiration behind some of the most famous looks worn by Harry Styles. The beautifully bound book has over 100 photos of the pop star and his fashion choices.

$30 $24

Shop Now

TV and Movie-Centric Coffee Table Books

Here are coffee table books inspired by the most iconic TV shows and movies (or books that become a movie). We even found a version of Kramer's coffee table book. 

Marvel Comics Library. X-Men. Vol. 1. 1963–1966

Marvel Comics Library. X-Men. Vol. 1. 1963–1966
Amazon

Marvel Comics Library. X-Men. Vol. 1. 1963–1966

Read the first 21 stories written by Stan Lee about the group of misfit superheroes, The X-Men, in this coffee table book. 

$200 $190

On Amazon

Shop Now

$200

At Taschen

Shop Now

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek
Amazon

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek

Written by father and son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek gives an inside look at the beloved series.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Yellowstone: A Land of Wild and Wonder

Yellowstone: A Land of Wild and Wonder
Amazon

Yellowstone: A Land of Wild and Wonder

While it's not based on the ultra-popular Yellowstone TV show, Yellowstone: A Land of Wild and Wonders showcases beautiful pictures of Yellowstone National Park, which is close to where the first three seasons of the series starring Kevin Costner were shot. 

$30 $26

Shop Now

Batman: The Multiverse of the Dark Knight: An Illustrated Guide

Batman: The Multiverse of the Dark Knight: An Illustrated Guide
Amazon

Batman: The Multiverse of the Dark Knight: An Illustrated Guide

Like Marvel, DC comics also have a multiverse. Learn about different Batman's throughout the dimensions with this guidebook. 

$35 $31

Shop Now

Accidentally Wes Anderson

Accidentally Wes Anderson
Amazon

Accidentally Wes Anderson

Award-winning director Wes Anderson, whose works include The Royal Tenenbaums, Asteroid City and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has a signature look in all his movies. In this coffee table book, you'll see stunning photos of real places that look as if they belong in one of his films. 

$40 $21

Shop Now

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition
Amazon

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition

This Star Wars-themed coffee table book is perfect for those who are one with the force. 

$40 $22

Shop Now

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments
Amazon

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments places Black actors in the scenes of classic movies, for example you can see Kel Mitchell, of Kenan and Kel, replacing Forest Gump on the bus bench. 

$40 $20

Shop Now

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Amazon

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman

Have you ever wondered about the biology behind your favorite Marvel heroes and villains? Take a look under the microscope in this comic-inspired picture book.

$85 $47

Shop Now

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection
Amazon

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection

There's a gorgeous set of large, illustrated picture books tell the stories of the first three Harry Potter books. These coffee table books are a must-have for Potterheads. 

$120 $82

Shop Now

Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables

Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables
Amazon

Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables

Okay, so this isn't a true coffee table book, but it's so cute we had to add it to our list. The coffee table book does everything Kramer wanted in miniature form, it unfolds to be a coffee table, features pictures of coffee tables and, as an added bonus, it comes with coasters inspired by your favorite Seinfeld characters. 

$12 $11

Shop Now

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts
Amazon

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

See the inspiration and historical references to some of your favorite Disney animated movies that you grew up watching. You'll get to see photo stills from the films and photos of the real-life objects and furniture they're based on. 

$50 $46

Shop Now

Music-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do they play their favorite artists on repeat? Now they can step up the experience by flipping through beautiful, glossy photos of them in these coffee table books.

Capitol Records

Capitol Records
Amazon

Capitol Records

The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Sam Smith are just some of the big names to be part of Capitol Records. Learn about the company's music history with this colorful book.

$80 $38

Shop Now

Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
Amazon

Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

This list of the best 500 albums of all time may be a bit controversial, but you'll still have fun seeing your favorite artists pictured on the pages. 

$50 $28

Shop Now

The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)

The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)
Amazon

The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)

This book is a must-have for any Rihanna fan. In addition to breath-taking photos spanning the pages, the book also comes with a unique book cradle based on Rihanna's tattooed hands.

Jimi

Jimi
Amazon

Jimi

Made in collaboration with Jimi Hendrix's sister Janie Hendrix, Jimi features never-before-seen photos of the legendary music icon and an intensive biography of his life. 

$50 $31

Shop Now

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
Amazon

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics

Co-written by Dolly Parton herself, this book has a little bit of everything. Fans will love seeing her handwritten lyrics, never-before-seen photos and the ideas behind some of her most classic looks.

$50 $26

Shop Now

