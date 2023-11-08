The coffee table was missing that perfect coffee table book—until now.
After decorating your home for Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanza, it's even more apparent that our home is one of the places we can truly express ourselves. You've picked out holiday decor that matches your one-of-a-kind style, found the coziest couch to binge-watch your No. 1 Hallmark Christmas romance flick, and selected the perfect coffee table to place your bowl of popcorn on. But if that coffee table currently lays bare — other than that popcorn, of course — a valuable piece of real estate to really let your personality shine is being wasted.
The coffee table book is not only home decor, but also a reflection of an individual's interests and personal style—making it a thoughtful holiday gift for friends and family on your list. Even Jerry Seinfeld's kooky neighbor Kramer understood the importance of a coffee table book when he suggested a coffee table book full of coffee tables (that comes with foldable legs to serve as its own coffee table). There are all kinds of coffee table books that are just as unique and delightful.
Here at ET, we love all things pop culture and we know you do, too. That's why we've found the best coffee table books that will showcase a person's love of current television, fashion, and films that double as awesome gifts this holiday season. Read on to flip through our selection of beautiful coffee table books to find one that will sit center stage in your friends' or families' living rooms.
Fashion-Centric Coffee Table Books
Do they marvel at the looks worn by celebrities over the years? These books showcase the greatest and most memorable looks in fashion and the famous people who dressed them.
Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition
What's more luxurious than Louis Vuitton? Learn about the company's history and how it became the fashion leader it is today in this gorgeous book.
Tom Ford
See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004.
Ice Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History
Chronicling from the 1980s to the present day, this coffee table book looks at dazzling and over-the-top jewelry worn by famous hip-hop artists. You'll see looks from Run-DMC, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Gucci Mane and more.
Annie Leibovitz
Photojournalist Annie Leibovitz is one of the best-known photographers of her time. Her ground-breaking photos have graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and now they can grace the top of your coffee table.
Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)
The luminary of high fashion, Vogue magazine has been identifying trends and creating iconic avant-garde looks on its pages for 125 years. Flip through these classic covers featuring prominent figures and celebrities of the time when you purchase this coffee table book.
Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age
Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Kate Moss are just a few of the superstars that have graced the pages of Vanity Fair. Now you'll have all their show-stopping photos in one spot.
Harry Styles: And the Clothes He Wears
See the inspiration behind some of the most famous looks worn by Harry Styles. The beautifully bound book has over 100 photos of the pop star and his fashion choices.
TV and Movie-Centric Coffee Table Books
Here are coffee table books inspired by the most iconic TV shows and movies (or books that become a movie). We even found a version of Kramer's coffee table book.
Marvel Comics Library. X-Men. Vol. 1. 1963–1966
Read the first 21 stories written by Stan Lee about the group of misfit superheroes, The X-Men, in this coffee table book.
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek
Written by father and son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek gives an inside look at the beloved series.
Yellowstone: A Land of Wild and Wonder
While it's not based on the ultra-popular Yellowstone TV show, Yellowstone: A Land of Wild and Wonders showcases beautiful pictures of Yellowstone National Park, which is close to where the first three seasons of the series starring Kevin Costner were shot.
Batman: The Multiverse of the Dark Knight: An Illustrated Guide
Like Marvel, DC comics also have a multiverse. Learn about different Batman's throughout the dimensions with this guidebook.
Accidentally Wes Anderson
Award-winning director Wes Anderson, whose works include The Royal Tenenbaums, Asteroid City and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has a signature look in all his movies. In this coffee table book, you'll see stunning photos of real places that look as if they belong in one of his films.
Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition
This Star Wars-themed coffee table book is perfect for those who are one with the force.
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments places Black actors in the scenes of classic movies, for example you can see Kel Mitchell, of Kenan and Kel, replacing Forest Gump on the bus bench.
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Have you ever wondered about the biology behind your favorite Marvel heroes and villains? Take a look under the microscope in this comic-inspired picture book.
Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection
There's a gorgeous set of large, illustrated picture books tell the stories of the first three Harry Potter books. These coffee table books are a must-have for Potterheads.
Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables
Okay, so this isn't a true coffee table book, but it's so cute we had to add it to our list. The coffee table book does everything Kramer wanted in miniature form, it unfolds to be a coffee table, features pictures of coffee tables and, as an added bonus, it comes with coasters inspired by your favorite Seinfeld characters.
Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts
See the inspiration and historical references to some of your favorite Disney animated movies that you grew up watching. You'll get to see photo stills from the films and photos of the real-life objects and furniture they're based on.
Music-Centric Coffee Table Books
Do they play their favorite artists on repeat? Now they can step up the experience by flipping through beautiful, glossy photos of them in these coffee table books.
Capitol Records
The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Sam Smith are just some of the big names to be part of Capitol Records. Learn about the company's music history with this colorful book.
Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
This list of the best 500 albums of all time may be a bit controversial, but you'll still have fun seeing your favorite artists pictured on the pages.
The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)
This book is a must-have for any Rihanna fan. In addition to breath-taking photos spanning the pages, the book also comes with a unique book cradle based on Rihanna's tattooed hands.
Jimi
Made in collaboration with Jimi Hendrix's sister Janie Hendrix, Jimi features never-before-seen photos of the legendary music icon and an intensive biography of his life.
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
Co-written by Dolly Parton herself, this book has a little bit of everything. Fans will love seeing her handwritten lyrics, never-before-seen photos and the ideas behind some of her most classic looks.
