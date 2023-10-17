The holiday season is almost here and that means a brand new slate of Lifetime original movies!

The network shared the lineup for their "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" slate of programming on Tuesday, with 12 new movies that kick off on Nov. 18, starring names like Tia Mowry, Jana Kramer, Tatyana Ali, Vivica A. Fox, Teri Hatcher, Jackée Harry, Buddy Valastro, Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan and more.

The films also feature plenty of original music -- including a new song from '80s pop sensation Tiffany. Jackée Harry, Tatyana Ali and Max Ehrich all also perform their own songs in their respective movies.

In addition, Lifetime will be making 60 of their beloved holiday movies available to stream on the Lifetime website and app, as well as on video-on-demand (VOD) partners from Oct. 13 through Jan. 1, 2024. New movies will also be available the day after premiere on TVE/VOD, and Lifetime Movie Club will offer 44 library titles to stream commercial-free starting on Oct. 20.

See below for the full holiday slate of movies -- including a spooky thriller premiere from LMN!

Christmas Plus One

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Emily Alatalo (Workin' Moms) and Corey Sevier (It Takes a Christmas Village)

When sisters Cara (Alatalo) and Amy (Vanessa Smythe) make a pact to find their soulmates by next Christmas, they’re not expecting anything to come from it. However, one year later, Amy’s winter wedding is approaching, and Cara finally finds her own perfect man, Chase (Andrew Bushell), who agrees to attend as her plus one. But after immediately losing his number, all hope is lost. Will she find him in time to make her Christmas wish come true? Or does love have other plans for Cara when magazine writer Michael (Sevier) signs on to help her in her quest?

Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees

Lifetime

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Kathryn Davis (The Wedding Planners) and Olivier Renaud (Christmas on the Slopes)

During a business trip to Indiana, event planner Kayley (Davis) and sports agent Brett (Renaud) find themselves unable to fly home for Christmas due to a terrible snowstorm. Determined to get back to New York by Christmas Eve, the two team up and try to make their own way home, but when the storm hits, they’re forced to seek refuge in the sleepy town of Redwood, Ohio; a place that ignites some much-needed Christmas magic in their hearts.

Christmas at the Chalet

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives) and William DeVry (General Hospital)

When ex TV host and socialite Lex (Hatcher) finds herself faced with the possibility of spending Christmas sharing a luxury chalet with her son, ex-husband, and his new girlfriend, she volunteers to work in the chalet to avoid things getting too close to home, while documenting her every move for a new wave of followers who are loving this new chapter of her life.

Laughing All the Way

Lifetime

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Paniz Zade (A Match for the Prince) and Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

When ghostwriter and aspiring comedian Aubri Wilson (Zade) is placed in charge of the Christmas variety show, she worries she might not have what it takes to pull off this make-or-break moment in her career. With Christmas just weeks away, Aubri is in pursuit of the perfect headliner for the event. That is, until famous Hollywood comedian Mike Baxter (Epstein) returns to the comedy club that launched his career. There, Mike rediscovers his stand-up roots, and Aubri shows the world her inner funny girl, and as their journeys collide, they fall hopelessly and hilariously in love, laughing all the way.

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan

In Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, five glamorous ‘80s soap opera stars reunite to share the spotlight to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera. The producer, Alex (Travis Burns) and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the whole production apart. With the show nearly canceled before it even begins due to the ladies' famous diva behavior, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to "act" as if they all still love each other. When old sparks reignite between Alex and Nell, the ladies become eager to play cupid and conspire to bring the couple together. Along the way, the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong too.

The movie’s theme song, "Ladies of the '80s," was written by Steve Dorff and Michael Jay, produced by Steve Dorff, and performed by '80s pop sensation Tiffany.

Mistletoe Match

Lifetime

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Elena Juatco (Jann) and Ryan Bruce (Essex County)

With the holiday season in full swing, Olivia Hayes (Juatco) goes undercover to provide her readers with an in-depth and cynical look at the hugely successful annual Secret Santa for Singles event. There, she meets single dad and handsome widower Thomas (Bruce) who is just as skeptical about the program as she is. Sparks soon fly, but with a once in a lifetime promotion on the line, will she risk losing it all for the romance she never saw coming?

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Jana Kramer (One Tree Hill) and Adam Senn (Hit the Floor)

Written By: Sarah Drew

One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate “closer” Lexie Crenshaw (Kramer) back to a place she swore she’d never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land, while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance also stars Max Ehrich, Curt Mega, Lisa Lee, Mary-Margaret Humes and Cassie Randolph.

Yes, Chef! Christmas

Lifetime

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Tia Mowry (The Game), Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss) and Luke Humphrey (Chateau Laurier)

Alicia Gellar (Mowry) is a culinary school instructor who has put both her true career aspirations and personal life on the back burner. But this holiday season, fate is on her side. She is invited to compete in the city’s annual Kringle Cook Off and learns a family secret that could change everything and be the big break she needs to become a respected chef like her former boss Bobby (Valastro). There to mentor her through the competition is the fiery chef and Kringle protégé, Logan (Humphrey), who Alicia builds a real connection with, despite their rocky start. But can Alicia win the cook-off and prove to herself that she is the capable head chef that Logan believes her to be? And will she be accepted by the Kringles if she shares the truth with them? She will have to put it all on the line to find out.

The Holiday Proposal Plan

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Tatyana Ali (Bel-Air) and Jesse Kove (Far Haven)

Travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Ali) and her ex-boyfriend Kip (Kove) are forced to team up to help their best friends Bree (Whitney Able) and Jarod (Geovanni Gopradi) get engaged. To set the backdrop, the four return to Sonny’s parents’ snowy chalet and set up twelve holiday traditions that are celebrated around the world to nudge Jarod to ask Bree to be his wife. But it seems that the proposal plan doesn’t just reignite the love between the engaged couple. Will Sonny and Kip rekindle what they once had?

A Christmas Intern

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Jackée Harry (Days of Our Lives), Ciarra Carter (Keeping Up With the Joneses) and Vivica A. Fox (The Wrong... series)

With the holidays approaching, Cecilia (Harry) discovers that retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, so she decides to make a surprise visit to her daughter Alexis (Carter) who created and runs “Cyber Santa,” an online gift giving business. Seizing an opportunity to spend Christmas with her daughter and get back into the game, Cecilia becomes an intern at the start-up company and the two learn the importance of family during the most wonderful time of year, while also finding love.



A Christmas Intern also stars Doug Rogers, Jasmine Avialotis and Michael Paré. The movie features an original song by Jackée Harry.

Merry Magic Christmas

Lifetime

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Patricia Isaac (Little Dog) and Andrew Dunbar (Fire Country)

As Christmas nears, financial advisor Beth (Isaac) finds that her fortune is hinting all around her. She starts seeing a recurring number: 624, an angel number that will help make her heart’s secret wish come true. It mysteriously becomes the time she wakes up, how far she bikes and the countdowns she sets. Taking on a pro-bono financial case for the local children’s theatre, Beth meets Nate (Dunbar), whose financial inexperience may cause the theatre to shut down. The two must work together to raise money for the theatre and possibly find love along the way.

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

Starring: Jeananne Goossen (Slasher) and Zach Smadu (Family Law)

Precocious 10-year-old Lily Morgan (Ai Barrett) enters a writing contest about her Christmas wish. She wishes that her single mother, Emma (Goossen), finds love and a father for Lily whom Emma adopted as an infant in China. After winning the contest, will Lily’s wish come true?

LMN PREMIERE: Silent Night, Fatal Night

Lifetime

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. PT.ET

Starring: Alex Camacho (To Kill a Stepfather) and Matthew Pohlkamp (Taken in Montana)

Mallory Dearborn (Camacho) is one of the best-selling mystery writers in the market. Against the wishes of her manager Michael (Pohlkamp), she’s decided to end her long-running detective franchise and focus on more personal matters. Desperate for a big payday, Michael takes her prisoner and, convincing the world she’s passed away, forces her to write a new, posthumous novel. Now, Mallory will spend the holidays writing her most thrilling story yet: her own escape.

