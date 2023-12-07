Snoop Dogg is a multifaceted artist who delivers both exquisite beats and culinary delights. His kitchen creations expand further than Gin and Juice though, and now he is dishing up even more delectable recipes. Snoop teamed up with rapper Earl “E-40” Stevens to release his sophomore cookbook over Thanksgiving.

Titled Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon, the release marks E-40’s first cookbook and is inspired by the rappers’ musical catalogs along with their favorite meals to eat with friends and family. The collab quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s cookbook chart and now it is on sale, just in time for the holidays.

The duo crafted over 65 recipes for the new book, from crowd-pleasing main courses and desserts to tasty drinks and everything in between. Fans of the music legends or those who like to try out delicious new recipes will all appreciate receiving this cookbook as a holiday gift—and as a bonus it's 45% off right now.

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” said Snoop in the cookbook's foreword according to People. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg also posted about the book on Instagram with the caption, "Goon with the Spoon. @e40 appreciate U. 👨🏾‍🍳🥄 go n get your cookbook & share with ya loves ones 😎"

Recently E-40 also took to Instagram with the help of Billboard to chronicle his top five recipes in the cookbook which included Air Fryer Honey Walnut Shrimp, Mozzarella Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf with BBQ Sauce, Air Fryer Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Lumpia and Turkey Sausage Scotch Egg—getting hungry yet? Grab Snoop Dogg and E-40's new cookbook to try these mouth-watering dishes for yourself.

This isn't the only cookbook of Snoop's. In 2018, he released From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen with 50 recipes straight from his own collection. Snoop Dogg's first cookbook features soul food staples like Baked Mac & Cheese, Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips, and a Shrimp Po’ Boy. It is also currently on sale at Amazon for only $12.

