A glass of wine at the end of a long, busy day can be a fabulous way to unwind. If someone in your life enjoys sipping on an aromatic red wine or chilled, fruity rosé, then finding the perfect holiday gift for them won't be as tough as you may think — even if you're not as familiar with wines yourself.

The best holiday gifts should center around things your loved ones appreciate. So for the family member, friend or coworker who enjoys wine, we have a great idea: a wine subscription. These wine subscriptions are holiday treats they'll actually want; especially because, in most cases, they'll choose the bottles themselves from a variety of options. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a subscription box option for every wine lover in your life.

A thoughtful wine gift is something any wine aficionado will appreciate. Sip back and relax, because we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes to treat the wine lovers in your life this year. There's a wine subscription for any budget from Winc, Bright Cellars, Cellars Wine Club and more below.

Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers who are also fans of little surprises. Four times a year, they'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. $60 Shop Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which can be ordered in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly or send your loved one a gift card so they can choose, trust that they'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Plus, Plonk offers free shipping on all orders. Starting at $110 Shop Now

Winc Winc Winc They'll receive four bottles of wine a month with Winc, based on results from a quiz they take about their taste in wine. Give them a gift card of $60 or more to get them started. A box of four bottles typically costs $60 or less at Winc. $60 and up Shop Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small-batch, artisanal wineries. Monthly wine subscription options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. Starting at $43 Shop Now

Picked by Wine.com Wine.com Picked by Wine.com Experts hand-pick wines based on their preferences via Picked by Wine.com. You can get them started with a gift card worth $100 or more. The average box of six wines costs $150. When they receive the gift card via email, they can take a quiz about their favorite wines, and a sommelier will pick out ones they'll love. $100 and up Shop Now

Bright Cellars Bright Cellars Bright Cellars They can take a wine quiz to be matched to wines they'll love with Bright Cellars. They can then choose between four-, six- or 12-bottle boxes for their subscription. Members also get 20% off in the Bright Cellars wine shop, plus loyalty rewards with each bottle. Get them a gift card of $100 or more to get them started. $100 and up Shop Now

Wine Access Wine Clubs Wine Access Wine Access Wine Clubs Wine Access has a range of wine clubs to sign up for, from The Michelin Guide Wine Club (curated by sommeliers from Michelin-starred restaurants) to the Sunset Magazine Wine Club (offering wines from California, Oregon and Washington). These clubs start at $120 a shipment and you can choose the number of shipments you'd like to give as a gift. $120 and up Shop Now

Wine Insiders Club Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Club Wine Insiders Club offers 15 wines for only $89 for their first delivery. After, this subscription renews for 12 bottles every 12 weeks. You can select which reds, whites and mixed wines to send them. Cancel at any time. $89 Shop Now

Cellars Wine Clubs Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Clubs There are a bunch of wine clubs to choose from at Cellars Wine Club, from the Single Bottle Club (where your recipient will get one bottle for only $29 at the frequency of your choosing) to the Premium Wine Club (where they'll receive two bottles of premium wine at the frequency you'd like). They'll be notified by email that you're sending them a wine gift. $29 and up Shop Now

