Sponsored by Mejuri

Mejuri’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here — Save 20% on Best-Selling Jewelry and Holiday Gifts

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mejuri Black Friday Sale
Mejuri
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:52 AM PST, November 20, 2023

There's no need to wait until Black Friday to score major deals on Mejuri jewelry and gift ideas.

If jewelry is at the top of their holiday wishlist, now is the time to strike, because jewelry brand Mejuri is offering 20% off their trend-forward, affordable pieces now, even ahead of Black Friday. 

We love Mejuri because they offer fashionable jewelry made with high-quality materials at a reasonable price point — and that price point just got even more reasonable thanks to this sale. Find necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and more for 20% off when you spend $150 or more. Mejuri's diamonds are all responsibly sourced, and you can shop jewelry pieces in gold, gold-plated, white gold or silver, all discounted during this Black Friday-level sale.

Shop Mejuri's Holiday Offer

This sale ends on Nov. 28, so to help you get ahead on shopping Mejuri's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, we've taken it upon ourselves to pick out top items. Our picks include bestsellers and new arrivals, and there's an option for just about every budget. Be sure to shop now to secure the gifts on your loved ones' lists before they sell out — or pick up a few items for yourself. It's not every day Mejuri's whole site is on sale, after all!

Mejuri Sculptural Hoops

Mejuri Sculptural Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Sculptural Hoops

These stunning, on-trend hoops are bold yet classic. They're 18-karat gold-plated.

$198 $158

Shop Now

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
Mejuri

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet

This stunning bracelet is made of 14-karat solid gold with diamonds.

$498 $398

Shop Now

Mejuri Pearl and Diamond Stacker Ring

Mejuri Pearl and Diamond Stacker Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Pearl and Diamond Stacker Ring

This dainty ring features a diamond and a pearl. It's made of 14-karat solid gold.

$248 $198

Shop Now

Mejuri Diamond Cluster Necklace

Mejuri Diamond Cluster Necklace
Mejuri

Mejuri Diamond Cluster Necklace

This dainty 14-karat gold necklace has a precious diamond cluster that brings an asymmetric, organic feel. 

$998 $798

Shop Now

Mejuri Toronto Mosaic Dome Ring

Mejuri Toronto Mosaic Dome Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Toronto Mosaic Dome Ring

This special ring brings bold color. Its design is inspired by mosaic art and architecture, and it has rhodolite, green tourmaline, white topaz, orange citrine, pink tourmaline and Swiss blue topaz gemstones.

$548 $438

Shop Now

Mejuri Pyra Diamond Tennis Ring

Mejuri Pyra Diamond Tennis Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Pyra Diamond Tennis Ring

How stunning is this ring? It's made with 14-karat solid gold and diamonds.

$1,200 $960

Shop Now

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Mejuri

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace

The subtle herringbone design of this on-trend necklace is so beautiful. It's available in gold and silver. 

$198 $158

Shop Now

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs
Mejuri

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs

They'll get so much wear out of these classic diamond studs. They come in gold or silver.

$348 $278

Shop Now

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

For stacking or solo wear, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring available in yellow or white gold.

$248 $198

Shop Now

Mejuri Solo Diamond Bracelet

Mejuri Solo Diamond Bracelet
Mejuri

Mejuri Solo Diamond Bracelet

This subtle stunner is accented by a single round diamond.

$248 $198

Shop Now

Mejuri Diamonds Cluster Ring

Mejuri Diamonds Cluster Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Diamonds Cluster Ring

Make a statement with this eye-catching cluster ring, complete with 11 glittering diamonds.

$2,300 $1,840

Shop Now

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Give the gift of good luck with this dainty pavé diamond Wishbone Necklace.

$298 $238

Shop Now

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri's popular croissant style gets a sparkly twist with rows of pavé diamonds.

$798 $638

Shop Now

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Made of recycled 14-karat solid yellow or white gold, these petite hoops are built for everyday wear.

$268 $214

Shop Now

Mejuri Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet

Mejuri Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet
Mejuri

Mejuri Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet

This solid gold pavé bracelet features up to 176 sparkling diamonds.

$1,800 $1,440

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 20% on Every Dyson Hair Tool at Ulta Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Every Dyson Hair Tool at Ulta Right Now

Balsam Hill's Most Popular Christmas Trees Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Balsam Hill's Most Popular Christmas Trees Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Save 25% on Best-Selling Skincare at the Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Best-Selling Skincare at the Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Blue Nile’s Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Holiday Jewelry Gifts

Blue Nile’s Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Holiday Jewelry Gifts

Best Early Black Friday Tineco Deals: Save Up to $100 on Smart Vacuums

Sales & Deals

Best Early Black Friday Tineco Deals: Save Up to $100 on Smart Vacuums

 

Tags: