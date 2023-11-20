If jewelry is at the top of their holiday wishlist, now is the time to strike, because jewelry brand Mejuri is offering 20% off their trend-forward, affordable pieces now, even ahead of Black Friday.

We love Mejuri because they offer fashionable jewelry made with high-quality materials at a reasonable price point — and that price point just got even more reasonable thanks to this sale. Find necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and more for 20% off when you spend $150 or more. Mejuri's diamonds are all responsibly sourced, and you can shop jewelry pieces in gold, gold-plated, white gold or silver, all discounted during this Black Friday-level sale.

Shop Mejuri's Holiday Offer

This sale ends on Nov. 28, so to help you get ahead on shopping Mejuri's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, we've taken it upon ourselves to pick out top items. Our picks include bestsellers and new arrivals, and there's an option for just about every budget. Be sure to shop now to secure the gifts on your loved ones' lists before they sell out — or pick up a few items for yourself. It's not every day Mejuri's whole site is on sale, after all!

