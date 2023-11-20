There's no need to wait until Black Friday to score major deals on Mejuri jewelry and gift ideas.
If jewelry is at the top of their holiday wishlist, now is the time to strike, because jewelry brand Mejuri is offering 20% off their trend-forward, affordable pieces now, even ahead of Black Friday.
We love Mejuri because they offer fashionable jewelry made with high-quality materials at a reasonable price point — and that price point just got even more reasonable thanks to this sale. Find necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and more for 20% off when you spend $150 or more. Mejuri's diamonds are all responsibly sourced, and you can shop jewelry pieces in gold, gold-plated, white gold or silver, all discounted during this Black Friday-level sale.
This sale ends on Nov. 28, so to help you get ahead on shopping Mejuri's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, we've taken it upon ourselves to pick out top items. Our picks include bestsellers and new arrivals, and there's an option for just about every budget. Be sure to shop now to secure the gifts on your loved ones' lists before they sell out — or pick up a few items for yourself. It's not every day Mejuri's whole site is on sale, after all!
Mejuri Sculptural Hoops
These stunning, on-trend hoops are bold yet classic. They're 18-karat gold-plated.
Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
This stunning bracelet is made of 14-karat solid gold with diamonds.
Mejuri Pearl and Diamond Stacker Ring
This dainty ring features a diamond and a pearl. It's made of 14-karat solid gold.
Mejuri Diamond Cluster Necklace
This dainty 14-karat gold necklace has a precious diamond cluster that brings an asymmetric, organic feel.
Mejuri Toronto Mosaic Dome Ring
This special ring brings bold color. Its design is inspired by mosaic art and architecture, and it has rhodolite, green tourmaline, white topaz, orange citrine, pink tourmaline and Swiss blue topaz gemstones.
Mejuri Pyra Diamond Tennis Ring
How stunning is this ring? It's made with 14-karat solid gold and diamonds.
Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
The subtle herringbone design of this on-trend necklace is so beautiful. It's available in gold and silver.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs
They'll get so much wear out of these classic diamond studs. They come in gold or silver.
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
For stacking or solo wear, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring available in yellow or white gold.
Mejuri Solo Diamond Bracelet
This subtle stunner is accented by a single round diamond.
Mejuri Diamonds Cluster Ring
Make a statement with this eye-catching cluster ring, complete with 11 glittering diamonds.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Give the gift of good luck with this dainty pavé diamond Wishbone Necklace.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri's popular croissant style gets a sparkly twist with rows of pavé diamonds.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Made of recycled 14-karat solid yellow or white gold, these petite hoops are built for everyday wear.
Mejuri Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet
This solid gold pavé bracelet features up to 176 sparkling diamonds.
