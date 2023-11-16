Sponsored by Blue Nile

Blue Nile's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Holiday Jewelry Gifts, Engagement Rings and More

Blue Nile Black Friday sale
Blue Nile
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:09 AM PST, November 16, 2023

They'll sparkle in these jewels from Blue Nile.

There's nothing like some new jewels to make a person feel special, and Blue Nile's Black Friday Sale is here just in the nick of time for holiday shopping.

The diamond jeweler is offering a whopping 50% off of select jewelry right now, plus free overnight shipping. Whether you're planning to pop the question with a diamond ring (lab-grown or natural) or want to bedazzle your love in sapphires and emeralds, there are more than 400 pieces on sale at Blue Nile during their Black Friday sale. Find rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more on sale through Nov. 25.

Shop the Blue Nile Black Friday Sale

A 50% discount is an incredible deal, so you'll definitely want to start shopping sooner rather than later. To help you out, we've picked a few top pieces below. The beauty of these jewelry pieces is that they're highly customizable. The prices you see below are for certain selections but know that you can switch up the metal, carat sizes and more to hit different price points.

Blue Nile Diamond Double Halo Stud Earrings

Blue Nile Diamond Double Halo Stud Earrings
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Diamond Double Halo Stud Earrings

These stunning white gold earrings feature a round diamond encircled with a double halo of accent diamonds. 

$1,100 $550

Shop Now

Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Radiant Cut Eternity Ring

Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Radiant Cut Eternity Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Radiant Cut Eternity Ring

This radiant-cut diamond ring comes in a ton of metal types. The price listed is for the 7-carat ring.

$9,990 $4,995

Shop Now

Blue Nile Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings

Blue Nile Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings

You can't go wrong with these classic white gold, cushion-cut diamond stud earrings.

$1,550 $775

Shop Now

Blue Nile Diamond Twist Ring

Blue Nile Diamond Twist Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Diamond Twist Ring

Make a big impression with this .5-carat diamond twist ring. 

$1,500 $750

Shop Now

Blue Nile Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings

Blue Nile Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings

She'll get daily wear out of these white gold huggies with a double row of diamonds.

$1,100 $550

Shop Now

Blue Nile French Pavé Eternity Diamond Hoop Earrings

Blue Nile French Pavé Eternity Diamond Hoop Earrings
Blue Nile

Blue Nile French Pavé Eternity Diamond Hoop Earrings

These stunning diamond hoops come in a 14-karat white gold. This price is for 3-carat diamonds.

$7,995 $3,998

Shop Now

Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace

Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace

She'll grin when she receives this 14-karat white gold necklace with 1-carat diamonds shaped like a smile.

$3,090 $1,545

Shop Now

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Tennis bracelets are once again having a moment. This one is made of 14-karat white gold. This price is for the 5-carat diamonds.

$12,100 $6,050

Shop Now

Blue Nile Diamond Two Prong Eternity Necklace

Blue Nile Diamond Two Prong Eternity Necklace
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Diamond Two Prong Eternity Necklace

Go for a classic, simple diamond necklace made of 14-karat white gold. This price is for a necklace with 10-carat diamonds.

$19,990 $9,995

Shop Now

Blue Nile Diamond Halo Stud And Pendant Set

Blue Nile Diamond Halo Stud And Pendant Set
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Diamond Halo Stud And Pendant Set

To really impress, go for a matching set. These studs and pendant necklace are 14 karat white gold and their diamonds are .5 carats.

$1,790 $895

Shop Now

Blue Nile Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring

Blue Nile Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring

Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too. 

$3,290 $1,645

Shop Now

Blue Nile Pear Morganite And White Sapphire Bracelet

Blue Nile Pear Morganite And White Sapphire Bracelet
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Pear Morganite And White Sapphire Bracelet

This gorgeous bracelet features pear-cut morganite and white sapphire in 14-karat rose gold. This bracelet is also available with other stones. 

$3,500 $1,750

Shop Now

Blue Nile Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet

Blue Nile Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet

The gorgeous emeralds on this 14-karat white gold bracelet have a diamond halo. It can also be made with rubies.

$10,000 $5,000

Shop Now

Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Emerald Cut Eternity Ring

Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Emerald Cut Eternity Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Emerald Cut Eternity Ring

This ring makes a statement with lab-grown emerald-cut diamonds. It comes in a bunch of metal types. This price is for the 7-carat diamond option.

$8,990 $4,495

Shop Now

Blue Nile Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring

Blue Nile Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring

This ring with a triple-row design is so special. It comes in several metal types.

$1,330 $665

Shop Now

Blue Nile Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring

Blue Nile Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring

For an engagement ring as unique as she is, check out this nontraditional option with an emerald. Choose from two metal types and three gemstone options.

$5,090 $2,545

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

