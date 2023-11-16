They'll sparkle in these jewels from Blue Nile.
There's nothing like some new jewels to make a person feel special, and Blue Nile's Black Friday Sale is here just in the nick of time for holiday shopping.
The diamond jeweler is offering a whopping 50% off of select jewelry right now, plus free overnight shipping. Whether you're planning to pop the question with a diamond ring (lab-grown or natural) or want to bedazzle your love in sapphires and emeralds, there are more than 400 pieces on sale at Blue Nile during their Black Friday sale. Find rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more on sale through Nov. 25.
Shop the Blue Nile Black Friday Sale
A 50% discount is an incredible deal, so you'll definitely want to start shopping sooner rather than later. To help you out, we've picked a few top pieces below. The beauty of these jewelry pieces is that they're highly customizable. The prices you see below are for certain selections but know that you can switch up the metal, carat sizes and more to hit different price points.
Blue Nile Diamond Double Halo Stud Earrings
These stunning white gold earrings feature a round diamond encircled with a double halo of accent diamonds.
Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Radiant Cut Eternity Ring
This radiant-cut diamond ring comes in a ton of metal types. The price listed is for the 7-carat ring.
Blue Nile Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
You can't go wrong with these classic white gold, cushion-cut diamond stud earrings.
Blue Nile Diamond Twist Ring
Make a big impression with this .5-carat diamond twist ring.
Blue Nile Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings
She'll get daily wear out of these white gold huggies with a double row of diamonds.
Blue Nile French Pavé Eternity Diamond Hoop Earrings
These stunning diamond hoops come in a 14-karat white gold. This price is for 3-carat diamonds.
Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace
She'll grin when she receives this 14-karat white gold necklace with 1-carat diamonds shaped like a smile.
Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Tennis bracelets are once again having a moment. This one is made of 14-karat white gold. This price is for the 5-carat diamonds.
Blue Nile Diamond Two Prong Eternity Necklace
Go for a classic, simple diamond necklace made of 14-karat white gold. This price is for a necklace with 10-carat diamonds.
Blue Nile Diamond Halo Stud And Pendant Set
To really impress, go for a matching set. These studs and pendant necklace are 14 karat white gold and their diamonds are .5 carats.
Blue Nile Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too.
Blue Nile Pear Morganite And White Sapphire Bracelet
This gorgeous bracelet features pear-cut morganite and white sapphire in 14-karat rose gold. This bracelet is also available with other stones.
Blue Nile Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet
The gorgeous emeralds on this 14-karat white gold bracelet have a diamond halo. It can also be made with rubies.
Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Emerald Cut Eternity Ring
This ring makes a statement with lab-grown emerald-cut diamonds. It comes in a bunch of metal types. This price is for the 7-carat diamond option.
Blue Nile Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring
This ring with a triple-row design is so special. It comes in several metal types.
Blue Nile Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring
For an engagement ring as unique as she is, check out this nontraditional option with an emerald. Choose from two metal types and three gemstone options.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: