There's nothing like some new jewels to make a person feel special, and Blue Nile's Black Friday Sale is here just in the nick of time for holiday shopping.

The diamond jeweler is offering a whopping 50% off of select jewelry right now, plus free overnight shipping. Whether you're planning to pop the question with a diamond ring (lab-grown or natural) or want to bedazzle your love in sapphires and emeralds, there are more than 400 pieces on sale at Blue Nile during their Black Friday sale. Find rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more on sale through Nov. 25.

Shop the Blue Nile Black Friday Sale

A 50% discount is an incredible deal, so you'll definitely want to start shopping sooner rather than later. To help you out, we've picked a few top pieces below. The beauty of these jewelry pieces is that they're highly customizable. The prices you see below are for certain selections but know that you can switch up the metal, carat sizes and more to hit different price points.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.