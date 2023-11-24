Sales & Deals

Luxome Black Friday Sale: Save Up to $70 on Bedding, Towels, Loungewear and More

Luxome sale
Luxome
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:13 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Don't wait to score these Black Friday deals on super-soft home linens and loungewear at Luxome.

The most comfy-cozy time of the year is here, and fresh linens and loungewear can make these winter days snuggled up indoors feel even cozier. That's why Luxome's Black Friday sale couldn't come at a better time, offering up to $70 off on categories across the site. This is the brand's only sale of the year, so now is the time to shop.

Shop the Luxome Black Friday Sale 

Luxome is best known for super soft, temperature-regulating sheets and also carries loungewear, towels and weighted blankets that are just as innovative and comfortable. Now through Nov, 27, save up to $70 on bedding, up to $60 on weighted blankets, up to $45 on sheets and more great discounts. 

When it comes to cuddling season, the softest, most loved items tend to sell out quickly, so don't wait to shop this early Black Friday sale from Luxome — grab new loungewear, sheets and blankets for yourself or for loved ones on your holiday shopping list that could use a little more cozy in their life. 

Ahead, shop some of the best deals from the Luxome 2023 Black Friday sale. 

Luxome Women's Essential Hoodie

Luxome Women's Essential Hoodie
Luxome

Luxome Women's Essential Hoodie

This is the women's version of the hoodie that comes in sizes XS through XL.

$105 $80

Shop Now

Luxome Women's Essential Jogger

Luxome Women's Essential Jogger
Luxome

Luxome Women's Essential Jogger

These joggers look anything but sloppy. They have a drawcord at the waist and ribbed cuffs.

$105 $80

Shop Now

Luxome Luxury Sheet Set

Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
Luxome

Luxome Luxury Sheet Set

Available in 11 stunning colors, these bamboo sheets have a high thread count of 400. These sheets are naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating to keep you warmer this fall.

$160 $130

Shop Now

Luxome Plush Performance Towel Set

Luxome Plush Performance Towel Set
Luxome

Luxome Plush Performance Towel Set

These towels are designed to absorb more water and dry quicker. This is a six-piece set, but there are also other combinations available. 

$140 $110

Shop Now

Luxome Men's Essential Hoodie

Luxome Men's Essential Hoodie
Luxome

Luxome Men's Essential Hoodie

This incredibly soft modal-fleece hoodie is naturally moisture-wicking. Find it in four colors.

$105 $80

Shop Now

Luxome Weighted Blanket in Minky

Luxome Weighted Blanket in Minky
Luxome

Luxome Weighted Blanket in Minky

Weighted blankets are said to help with anxiety, so they may be your coziest buy here. This one comes in different weight and material options. You can also choose whether you'd like an integrated cover or a removable one to wash.

$165 $115

Shop Now

Luxome Ultra Plush Robe

Luxome Ultra Plush Robe
Luxome

Luxome Ultra Plush Robe

This fuzzy robe is a unisex style that comes in sizes S through XL. Find it in four colors.

$140 $110

Shop Now

Luxome Ultra Plush Throw

Luxome Ultra Plush Throw
Luxome

Luxome Ultra Plush Throw

With this soft blanket, comfort comes in two sizes: individual and extra large. Choose from nine different colors. 

$215 $160

Shop Now

Luxome Luxury Pillowcase Set

Luxome Luxury Pillowcase Set
Luxome

Luxome Luxury Pillowcase Set

Get pillowcases to go with your sheets. They come in full/queen and king sizes.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow

Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow
Luxome

Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow

This pillow can do it all. One side of this customizable pillow is filled with an ultra-soft down alternative, and the other with gel-infused shredded memory foam. You can even swap out one side for a solid memory foam insert and more to make it work for you.

$120 $90

Shop Now

Luxome ClimaSense Comforter

Luxome ClimaSense Comforter
Luxome

Luxome ClimaSense Comforter

This breathable comforter has a technology that adjusts to help maintain your personal microclimate. It comes in two sizes.

$300 $230

Shop Now

Luxome Duvet Cover

Luxome Duvet Cover
Luxome

Luxome Duvet Cover

Cover your duvet in this. It comes in two options: one cotton that helps you maintain your microclimate and one viscose that's naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Luxome Men's Essential Crew

Luxome Men's Essential Crew
Luxome

Luxome Men's Essential Crew

This moisture-wicking long-sleeve shirt comes in four colors. 

$105 $80

Shop Now

Luxome Women's Essential Tunic

Luxome Women's Essential Tunic
Luxome

Luxome Women's Essential Tunic

This women's modal fleece shirt has a drop-back hem to cover your bum. Find it in three colors.

$105 $80

Shop Now

Luxome Spa Collection Towel Set

Luxome Spa Collection Towel Set
Luxome

Luxome Spa Collection Towel Set

These super soft towels are naturally odor-resistant. This is a six-piece set, but they also come in other combinations. 

$115 $90

Shop Now

Luxome Bamboo Lyocell Weighted Blanket

Luxome Bamboo Lyocell Weighted Blanket
Luxome

Luxome Bamboo Lyocell Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket comes in a lyocell fabric. Find it in a range of colors and weights.

$155 $110

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

