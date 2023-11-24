The most comfy-cozy time of the year is here, and fresh linens and loungewear can make these winter days snuggled up indoors feel even cozier. That's why Luxome's Black Friday sale couldn't come at a better time, offering up to $70 off on categories across the site. This is the brand's only sale of the year, so now is the time to shop.

Shop the Luxome Black Friday Sale

Luxome is best known for super soft, temperature-regulating sheets and also carries loungewear, towels and weighted blankets that are just as innovative and comfortable. Now through Nov, 27, save up to $70 on bedding, up to $60 on weighted blankets, up to $45 on sheets and more great discounts.

When it comes to cuddling season, the softest, most loved items tend to sell out quickly, so don't wait to shop this early Black Friday sale from Luxome — grab new loungewear, sheets and blankets for yourself or for loved ones on your holiday shopping list that could use a little more cozy in their life.

Ahead, shop some of the best deals from the Luxome 2023 Black Friday sale.

Luxome Luxury Sheet Set Luxome Luxome Luxury Sheet Set Available in 11 stunning colors, these bamboo sheets have a high thread count of 400. These sheets are naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating to keep you warmer this fall. $160 $130 Shop Now

Luxome Weighted Blanket in Minky Luxome Luxome Weighted Blanket in Minky Weighted blankets are said to help with anxiety, so they may be your coziest buy here. This one comes in different weight and material options. You can also choose whether you'd like an integrated cover or a removable one to wash. $165 $115 Shop Now

Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow Luxome Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow This pillow can do it all. One side of this customizable pillow is filled with an ultra-soft down alternative, and the other with gel-infused shredded memory foam. You can even swap out one side for a solid memory foam insert and more to make it work for you. $120 $90 Shop Now

Luxome ClimaSense Comforter Luxome Luxome ClimaSense Comforter This breathable comforter has a technology that adjusts to help maintain your personal microclimate. It comes in two sizes. $300 $230 Shop Now

Luxome Duvet Cover Luxome Luxome Duvet Cover Cover your duvet in this. It comes in two options: one cotton that helps you maintain your microclimate and one viscose that's naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating. $200 $140 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.