Don't wait to score these Black Friday deals on super-soft home linens and loungewear at Luxome.
The most comfy-cozy time of the year is here, and fresh linens and loungewear can make these winter days snuggled up indoors feel even cozier. That's why Luxome's Black Friday sale couldn't come at a better time, offering up to $70 off on categories across the site. This is the brand's only sale of the year, so now is the time to shop.
Shop the Luxome Black Friday Sale
Luxome is best known for super soft, temperature-regulating sheets and also carries loungewear, towels and weighted blankets that are just as innovative and comfortable. Now through Nov, 27, save up to $70 on bedding, up to $60 on weighted blankets, up to $45 on sheets and more great discounts.
When it comes to cuddling season, the softest, most loved items tend to sell out quickly, so don't wait to shop this early Black Friday sale from Luxome — grab new loungewear, sheets and blankets for yourself or for loved ones on your holiday shopping list that could use a little more cozy in their life.
Ahead, shop some of the best deals from the Luxome 2023 Black Friday sale.
Luxome Women's Essential Hoodie
This is the women's version of the hoodie that comes in sizes XS through XL.
Luxome Women's Essential Jogger
These joggers look anything but sloppy. They have a drawcord at the waist and ribbed cuffs.
Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
Available in 11 stunning colors, these bamboo sheets have a high thread count of 400. These sheets are naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating to keep you warmer this fall.
Luxome Plush Performance Towel Set
These towels are designed to absorb more water and dry quicker. This is a six-piece set, but there are also other combinations available.
Luxome Men's Essential Hoodie
This incredibly soft modal-fleece hoodie is naturally moisture-wicking. Find it in four colors.
Luxome Weighted Blanket in Minky
Weighted blankets are said to help with anxiety, so they may be your coziest buy here. This one comes in different weight and material options. You can also choose whether you'd like an integrated cover or a removable one to wash.
Luxome Ultra Plush Robe
This fuzzy robe is a unisex style that comes in sizes S through XL. Find it in four colors.
Luxome Ultra Plush Throw
With this soft blanket, comfort comes in two sizes: individual and extra large. Choose from nine different colors.
Luxome Luxury Pillowcase Set
Get pillowcases to go with your sheets. They come in full/queen and king sizes.
Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow
This pillow can do it all. One side of this customizable pillow is filled with an ultra-soft down alternative, and the other with gel-infused shredded memory foam. You can even swap out one side for a solid memory foam insert and more to make it work for you.
Luxome ClimaSense Comforter
This breathable comforter has a technology that adjusts to help maintain your personal microclimate. It comes in two sizes.
Luxome Duvet Cover
Cover your duvet in this. It comes in two options: one cotton that helps you maintain your microclimate and one viscose that's naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating.
Luxome Men's Essential Crew
This moisture-wicking long-sleeve shirt comes in four colors.
Luxome Women's Essential Tunic
This women's modal fleece shirt has a drop-back hem to cover your bum. Find it in three colors.
Luxome Spa Collection Towel Set
These super soft towels are naturally odor-resistant. This is a six-piece set, but they also come in other combinations.
Luxome Bamboo Lyocell Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket comes in a lyocell fabric. Find it in a range of colors and weights.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: