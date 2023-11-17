Sales & Deals

Shop Lunya's Biggest Sale of the Year for Up to 70% Off Best-Selling Loungewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lunya Black Friday Sale
Lunya
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:53 AM PST, November 17, 2023

Lunya's Black Friday sale is here with can't-miss deals on the brand's washable silk loungewear.

With the winter season just around the corner, the search is officially on for the best loungewear to cozy up in throughout the chilly months. Luckily, the timing of Black Friday couldn't be more perfect for stocking up on comfy clothing before hibernating at home. If you're looking to unwind like a queen or king, sleepwear brand Lunya just kicked off its biggest sale of the year.

Shop the Lunya Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, Lunya is offering up to 70% off best-selling loungewear for women and men that you will look forward to putting on each evening. Whether you're searching for the perfect holiday gift or looking to snuggle in something cozy yourself this winter, you’ll be counting sheep for less with these Black Friday loungewear deals.

Lunya's washable silk pajamas are both effortless and comfortable — exactly how sleepwear should be. Made from naturally thermoregulating silk, the collection of pants, tees, dresses and robes help you stay the perfect temperature all night. The Lunya Black Friday deals also include leggings, cardigans and even a travel set, so you can rest easy from the plane to the couch to your bed. 

Ahead, shop the best loungewear deals from Lunya's Black Friday Sale to invest in your rest for less.

Washable Silk Set

Washable Silk Set
Lunya

Washable Silk Set

Get 25% off Lunya's all time #1 best seller. This set includes a tank and pull-on shorts in 100% washable mulberry silk.

$188 $141

Shop Now

Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set
Lunya

Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

There's no reason not to feel chic and put together even while you sleep.

$278 $209

Shop Now

Washable Silk Slip Dress

Washable Silk Slip Dress
Lunya

Washable Silk Slip Dress

Channel your inner Barbie girl in Lunya's slip dress that looks effortless worn alone or layered over a long sleeve tee.

$198 $149

Shop Now

Washable Silk Romper

Washable Silk Romper
Lunya

Washable Silk Romper

For hot sleepers who want a polished, all-in-one look, this romper is made with Lunya's signature, breathable Washable Silk fabric and a flattering silhouette.

$198 $149

Shop Now

Washable Silk Tank Dress

Washable Silk Tank Dress
Lunya

Washable Silk Tank Dress

Complete with discreet side seam pockets, this versatile dress can be worn while winding down at home or for impromptu coffee with friends

$228 $182

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Cozy With Luxome’s Black Friday Sale, Happening Now

Sales & Deals

Get Cozy With Luxome’s Black Friday Sale, Happening Now

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals to Shop Now

10 Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals at Wayfair — Up to 70% Off

Sales & Deals

10 Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals at Wayfair — Up to 70% Off

The Best Furniture & Rug Deals in Lulu and Georgia's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Furniture & Rug Deals in Lulu and Georgia's Black Friday Sale

Shop Paravel's Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever for 30% Off Luggage

Sales & Deals

Shop Paravel's Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever for 30% Off Luggage

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, LG and More

Balsam Hill's Most Popular Christmas Trees Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Balsam Hill's Most Popular Christmas Trees Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Cozy Earth Black Friday Sale: Get Up to 35% Off Bedding and Loungewear

Sales & Deals

Cozy Earth Black Friday Sale: Get Up to 35% Off Bedding and Loungewear

Tags: