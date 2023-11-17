With the winter season just around the corner, the search is officially on for the best loungewear to cozy up in throughout the chilly months. Luckily, the timing of Black Friday couldn't be more perfect for stocking up on comfy clothing before hibernating at home. If you're looking to unwind like a queen or king, sleepwear brand Lunya just kicked off its biggest sale of the year.

Shop the Lunya Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, Lunya is offering up to 70% off best-selling loungewear for women and men that you will look forward to putting on each evening. Whether you're searching for the perfect holiday gift or looking to snuggle in something cozy yourself this winter, you’ll be counting sheep for less with these Black Friday loungewear deals.

Lunya's washable silk pajamas are both effortless and comfortable — exactly how sleepwear should be. Made from naturally thermoregulating silk, the collection of pants, tees, dresses and robes help you stay the perfect temperature all night. The Lunya Black Friday deals also include leggings, cardigans and even a travel set, so you can rest easy from the plane to the couch to your bed.

Ahead, shop the best loungewear deals from Lunya's Black Friday Sale to invest in your rest for less.

Washable Silk Romper Lunya Washable Silk Romper For hot sleepers who want a polished, all-in-one look, this romper is made with Lunya's signature, breathable Washable Silk fabric and a flattering silhouette. $198 $149 Shop Now

Washable Silk Tank Dress Lunya Washable Silk Tank Dress Complete with discreet side seam pockets, this versatile dress can be worn while winding down at home or for impromptu coffee with friends $228 $182 Shop Now

