Black Friday is just about a week away, but that doesn't mean the sales are. Today, Lulu and Georgia launched its Black Friday sale, offering 25% off all of the brand's elevated essentials and coveted statement pieces to make every room in your home uniquely yours. From furniture and rugs to lighting and decor, now's the best time to save on home upgrades for the holidays.

Shop the Lulu and Georgia Sale

Now through November 28, the Lulu and Georgia Black Friday Sale is discounting everything from tailored designs to vintage-inspired styles perfect for the cozy season. No matter what space you’re looking to revamp, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. Below, shop the best Black Friday furniture and rug deals for 25% off at Lulu and Georgia to transform your space for less.

Black Friday Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table Lulu and Georgia Corso Side Table Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship. $498 $298 Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan Lulu and Georgia Merrit Nightstand, Pecan The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage. $598 $449 Shop Now

Jaz Dining Chair Lulu and Georgia Jaz Dining Chair Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look. $498 $374 Shop Now

Black Friday Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.

Estie Rug Lulu and Georgia Estie Rug Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites. $498 $299 Shop Now

Adentro Rug Lulu and Georgia Adentro Rug Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. $398 $149 Shop Now

Abode Rug Lulu and Georgia Abode Rug In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border. $1,298 $974 Shop Now

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $3,589 $1,346 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

