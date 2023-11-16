Sales & Deals

Lulu and Georgia's Black Friday Sale Has Everything You Need to Transform Your Space for Less

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lulu and Georgia Black Friday Sale
Lulu and Georgia
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:38 PM PST, November 16, 2023

Lulu and Georgia has launched its Black Friday sale with 25% off all furniture, rugs and home accents.

Black Friday is just about a week away, but that doesn't mean the sales are. Today, Lulu and Georgia launched its Black Friday sale, offering 25% off all of the brand's elevated essentials and coveted statement pieces to make every room in your home uniquely yours. From furniture and rugs to lighting and decor, now's the best time to save on home upgrades for the holidays.

Shop the Lulu and Georgia Sale

Now through November 28, the Lulu and Georgia Black Friday Sale is discounting everything from tailored designs to vintage-inspired styles perfect for the cozy season. No matter what space you’re looking to revamp, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. Below, shop the best Black Friday furniture and rug deals for 25% off at Lulu and Georgia to transform your space for less.

Black Friday Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table

Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table

Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498 $298

Shop Now

Celeste Accent Chair

Celeste Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia

Celeste Accent Chair

The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort. 

$1,598 $1,199

Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Lulu and Georgia

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage. 

$598 $449

Shop Now

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598 $1,199

Shop Now

Adara Bed - Queen

Adara Bed - Queen
Lulu and Georgia

Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits a tailored environment.

$1,498 $1,124

Shop Now

Alaia Bed Cover

Alaia Bed Cover
Lulu and Georgia

Alaia Bed Cover

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with this snuggly organic cotton throw.

$210 $158

Shop Now

Jaz Dining Chair

Jaz Dining Chair
Lulu and Georgia

Jaz Dining Chair

Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look.

$498 $374

Shop Now

Ada Oval Coffee Table

Ada Oval Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia

Ada Oval Coffee Table

Sculptural lines and unique curved legs give this oak coffee table a modern look.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

Black Friday Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

The plush texture of this Moroccan-style shag rug makes it feel extra luxurious.

$972 $729

Shop Now

Estie Rug

Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498 $299

Shop Now

Adentro Rug

Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398 $149

Shop Now

Abode Rug

Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

Arches Rug

Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$3,589 $1,346

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Balsam Hill's Most Popular Christmas Trees Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Balsam Hill's Most Popular Christmas Trees Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

The 10 Best West Elm Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 10 Best West Elm Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Pottery Barn Black Friday Deals to Shop Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Pottery Barn Black Friday Deals to Shop Up to 50% Off

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Sales & Deals

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Tons of Christmas Trees Up to 65% Off

Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Tons of Christmas Trees Up to 65% Off

Tags: