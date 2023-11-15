Believe it or not, the best Black Friday deals are already here. Gone are the days of waiting until after Thanksgiving to score the year's biggest savings. Like so many of our other favorite retailers, West Elm's Black Friday Sale has started and includes everything you need to refresh your home for the cozy season.

Shop West Elm's Black Friday Sale

Until November 28, West Elm is offering up to 50% off furniture, rugs, bedding, home decor and more. Plus, fee shipping is included on thousands of items to make these deals even better. Since furniture is often a big investment, shopping the West Elm Black Friday deals is a great way to get stylish luxury pieces at more affordable prices.

We're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on West Elm's impressive trove of home goods. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your dining room setup before Christmas or redesigning your home office with a new desk chair, West Elm is a one-stop shop—especially during a major holiday sale.

Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm Black Friday 2023 deals to shop right now. There’s no time to waste to save big on all those furniture and home decor pieces on your wish list.

Hamilton Leather Sofa (70"–91") West Elm Hamilton Leather Sofa (70"–91") Available in 4 different colors, 2 fabric choices, and 3 varying size options, the possibilities for making your home unique to your taste have never been easier! $2,099 - $2,799 $1,799 - $2,499 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

