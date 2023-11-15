Sales & Deals

West Elm Black Friday Sale 2023: Shop the 10 Best Deals on Furniture, Bedding and Decor

By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:13 PM PST, November 15, 2023

Get a head start on saving with West Elm's discounts on best-selling furniture for Black Friday.

Believe it or not, the best Black Friday deals are already here. Gone are the days of waiting until after Thanksgiving to score the year's biggest savings. Like so many of our other favorite retailers, West Elm's Black Friday Sale has started and includes everything you need to refresh your home for the cozy season.

Until November 28, West Elm is offering up to 50% off furniture, rugs, bedding, home decor and more. Plus, fee shipping is included on thousands of items to make these deals even better. Since furniture is often a big investment, shopping the West Elm Black Friday deals is a great way to get stylish luxury pieces at more affordable prices.

We're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on West Elm's impressive trove of home goods. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your dining room setup before Christmas or redesigning your home office with a new desk chair, West Elm is a one-stop shop—especially during a major holiday sale.

Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm Black Friday 2023 deals to shop right now. There’s no time to waste to save big on all those furniture and home decor pieces on your wish list.

Volume Round Storage Drum Coffee Table (36")

Volume Round Storage Drum Coffee Table (36")
West Elm

Volume Round Storage Drum Coffee Table (36")

Available in 3 colors, this modern table is perfect for your living room and features kiln-dried for added durability.

$699 $559

Shop Now

Lilia Storage Sofa (78")

Lilia Storage Sofa (78")
West Elm

Lilia Storage Sofa (78")

This 78" couch is the ideal size for a smaller living room, offering fashionable polyester fabric with a 5 out of 5 firmness rating. 

$999 $650

Shop Now

Silky TENCEL Plush Comforter & Shams

Silky TENCEL Plush Comforter & Shams
West Elm

Silky TENCEL Plush Comforter & Shams

Prized for its silky, luxe feel and moisture-wicking powers that keep you cool, this lofty, channel-stitched comforter is available in 9 warm and cozy colors. 

$39 - $400 $25 - $400

Shop Now

Bridge Entry Console (36")

Bridge Entry Console (36")
West Elm

Bridge Entry Console (36")

This bright, modern console table can fit snugly in your entryway or behind your favorite sofa to accent any home. 

$499 $399

Shop Now

Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams

Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams
West Elm

Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams

Available in 6 fall and winter-inspired colors, this lush, velvety comforter and sham set features small stitches that add a tailored touch to make your sleep feel extra-luxurious. 

$49 - $367 $29 - $317

Shop Now

Lenox Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Lenox Dining Chair (Set of 2)
West Elm

Lenox Dining Chair (Set of 2)

The personalized feel you can have when selecting from 8 colors and 5 fabrics to create your own steel-framed chairs is unmatched with these Lenox Dining Chairs, and plus, everything is always better in twos.

$549 - $699 $399 - $699

Shop Now

Hamilton Leather Sofa (70"–91")

Hamilton Leather Sofa (70"–91")
West Elm

Hamilton Leather Sofa (70"–91")

Available in 4 different colors, 2 fabric choices, and 3 varying size options, the possibilities for making your home unique to your taste have never been easier! 

$2,099 - $2,799 $1,799 - $2,499

Shop Now

Mid-Century 6-Drawer Dresser (56")

Mid-Century 6-Drawer Dresser (56")
West Elm

Mid-Century 6-Drawer Dresser (56")

This mid-century modern 6-drawer dresser comes in 4 colors, and is the perfect piece to complete your bedroom while providing ample storage space with style. 

$1,399 $1,299

Shop Now

Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams

Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams
West Elm

Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams

With 8 colors to choose from and a classy, noticeable sheen, this statement-making Crinkle Bedding collection is West Elm's modern take on crushed velvet, designed with rich, multidimensional texture.

$39 - $317 $20 - $267

Shop Now

Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters

Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters
West Elm

Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters

These chic, ceramic glazed planter bowls feature clean silhouettes from the '50s and '60s, channeling a hip mid-century modern feel. 

$39 - $149 $31 - $119

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

