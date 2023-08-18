Best Lists

The Best Home Office Chairs Under $100 That Are Actually Comfortable

By Wesley Horvath
Office chairs
Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for fall, your office chair could use an upgrade. Working remotely, even if it's just once or twice a week, has had many of us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage of a good work-from-home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back. 

Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back. 

Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair also have tons of great options that double as desk chairs for those heading back to school. From patterned computer chairs to executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color, you can find one that matches your style and fits perfectly in your dorm room or home study space. Investing in a new desk chair will help you stay comfortable as you power through study sessions. 

If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office or study space. The best part? All of the chairs featured in our round-up are under $100.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.

Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair
Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair

A sleek black leather office chair is always a classy design. Plus, Mainstay's office chair comes with padded armrests, so you can stay comfortable while you're typing and scrolling.

$85
Vinsetto Modern Mid Back Office Chair with Velvet Fabric
Vinsetto Modern Mid Back Office Chair with Velvet Fabric
Amazon
Vinsetto Modern Mid Back Office Chair with Velvet Fabric

For an ultra-luxe feel — without the ultra-luxe price tag — we love this decadent blue velvet desk chair.

$100$84
Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair
Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair
Amazon
Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair

Stay comfortable and relaxed all day long with Amazon Basic's puresoft padded material. 

$89
Twill Fabric Home Office Desk Chair
Twill Fabric Home Office Desk Chair
Amazon
Twill Fabric Home Office Desk Chair

The pastel green color on this twill office chair can bring some color and personality to your home office. But if green isn't your favorite color, this chair comes in seven other shades.

$90
SMUG Store Ergonomic Desk Chair
SMUG Store Ergonomic Desk Chair
Amazon
SMUG Store Ergonomic Desk Chair

This mesh office chair is designed with a breathable mesh back and thick cushioning to provide comfortable support.

$102$40
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair

Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. 

$112$95
Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Adjustable Swivel Office Desk Chair
Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Adjustable Swivel Office Desk Chair
Amazon
Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Adjustable Swivel Office Desk Chair

"I'm pleasantly surprised by this chair," said one five-star reviewer of this ergonomic option. "It definitely exceeded my expectations and I can see myself using it for a long time to come. It's a comfortable and sturdy, no-frills, no-nonsense office chair. Well worth the money."

$96$90
Shahoo Executive Office Chair
Shahoo Executive Office Chair
Amazon
Shahoo Executive Office Chair

Available in several shades of brown, black and grey, this faux leather ergonomic chair provides plenty of back support while looking gorgeous in any room.

$90$76
WITH COUPON
Pink Faux-Leather Swivel Desk Chair with Armrests
Pink Leather Desk Chair with Wheels and Armrests
Amazon
Pink Faux-Leather Swivel Desk Chair with Armrests

Whether you have a pink-themed office or you just want a pop of color to brighten up your workspace, this chair might be the right seat for you.

$110$70
WITH COUPON
Mainstays Fabric Upholstered Open Back Office Chair
Mainstays Fabric Upholstered Open Back Office Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Fabric Upholstered Open Back Office Chair

If you're looking for a more stylish office chair, the Mainstay Open Back Office Chair comes in neutral colors to match your workspace.

$64

