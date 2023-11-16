When it comes to luggage, Black Friday presents a golden opportunity for jetsetters to score the lowest prices on suitcases and travel bags that are absolute must-haves. And now that the holiday season is here, so are the Black Friday luggage sales.

Sustainable travel brand Paravel just kicked off its best sale of the year with discounts on its stylish, high-quality luggage to make packing for your next journey a breeze. Whether you're getting a traveler on your list the perfect holiday gift, or just upgrading your own luggage, Paravel's biggest Black Friday sale ever has you covered.

Shop the Paravel Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, the Paravel Black Friday Sale is offering 30% off all of the brand's luggage and travel accessories. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport holders, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world.

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Below, get ready for all your travels this holiday season and shop our favorite Paravel luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Carry-On Paravel Aviator Carry-On Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. $395 $277 Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Set Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly. $585 $410 Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $630 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $504 Shop Now

