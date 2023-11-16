Sales & Deals

Shop Paravel's Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever for 30% Off Luggage, Totes, Weekender Bags and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:29 PM PST, November 16, 2023

Luggage and travel accessories from Paravel are 30% off for Black Friday, just in time for holiday travel.

When it comes to luggage, Black Friday presents a golden opportunity for jetsetters to score the lowest prices on suitcases and travel bags that are absolute must-haves. And now that the holiday season is here, so are the Black Friday luggage sales.

Sustainable travel brand Paravel just kicked off its best sale of the year with discounts on its stylish, high-quality luggage to make packing for your next journey a breeze. Whether you're getting a traveler on your list the perfect holiday gift, or just upgrading your own luggage, Paravel's biggest Black Friday sale ever has you covered.

Shop the Paravel Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, the Paravel Black Friday Sale is offering 30% off all of the brand's luggage and travel accessories. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport holders, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world.

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Below, get ready for all your travels this holiday season and shop our favorite Paravel luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Carry-On

Aviator Carry-On
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On

Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. 

$395 $277

Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Plus

Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On Plus

For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes.

$425 $298

Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set

Cabana Pet Carrier Set
Paravel

Cabana Pet Carrier Set

Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly.

$585 $410

Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus

Aviator Set Plus
Paravel

Aviator Set Plus

Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. 

$900 $630

Shop Now

Grand Tour Set Plus

Grand Tour Set Plus
Paravel

Grand Tour Set Plus

Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. 

$760 $532

Shop Now

The Aviator Grand

The Aviator Grand
Paravel

The Aviator Grand

For longer stays, this suitcase fits 8-10 days worth of clothes and 4 pairs of shoes.

$475 $333

Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus

Weekender Set Plus
Paravel

Weekender Set Plus

Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.

$720 $504

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: