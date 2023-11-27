Sales & Deals

Monos Cyber Monday Sale: Save up to 40% on Top-Rated Suitcases for Your Holiday Travels

Monos Cyber Monday Sale
Monos
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:11 AM PST, November 27, 2023

Take flight in style without breaking the bank thanks to the Monos Cyber Monday Sale.

Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases just kicked off its Cyber Monday sale with savings on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.

The Monos Cyber Week is offering up to 40% off sitewide when shoppers enter code CYBERWEEK at checkout. Whether you need a new checked bag for your upcoming holiday travel or are waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, the Monos Cyber Week Sale includes deals on carry-ons, full-sized suitcases and travel accessories. 

Shop Monos Cyber Week Sale

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style.  

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags. 

From rose quartz to ocean blue and dreamy sage green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale happening now.

Carry-On

Carry-On
Monos

Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. 

$255 $204

With code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

Carry-On Pro

Carry-On Pro
Monos

Carry-On Pro

The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

$295 $236

With code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

Carry-On Plus

Carry-On Plus
Monos

Carry-On Plus

For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines.

$275 $220

with code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus

Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos

Carry-On Pro Plus

An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. 

$315 $236

With code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

Check-In Medium

Check-In Medium
Monos

Check-In Medium

An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. 

$325 $210

With code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

Check-In Large

Check-In Large
Monos

Check-In Large

"My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned."

$355 $266

With code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

Metro Sling

Metro Sling
Monos

Metro Sling

Wear this sling bag over your shoulder or across your body for easy access to your phone, documents and other essentials. Right now, if you spend over $400 during Cyber Week, you'll get the Metro Sling free with purchase.

$90 $63

With code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

