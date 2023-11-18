Sales & Deals

Dyson's Black Friday Sale at Ulta Ends Tonight: Save 20% On All Hair Tools, Including the Airwrap

Dyson Supersonic
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:49 AM PST, November 18, 2023

The best Dyson Black Friday deals are live at Ulta until November 18. Save 20% on every styling tool now.

Ulta's Black Friday deals are coming out of the gate swinging. While the beauty retailer's official sale does not start until later tonight, the best deals on Dyson hair tools are here early — but only for a few more hours! From the viral Airwrap and Supersonic to the new Airstrait hair straightener, all of Dyson's coveted products are on sale.

Now through Saturday, November 18, Ulta is having a major early Black Friday Dyson sale on every one of the brand's top-rated hair tools. You can save 20% on multi-stylers, straighteners and hair dryers with the code DYSON20 at checkout.

As one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts, discounts on the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler are rare. That's why when we saw this early Ulta Black Friday deal, we had to do a double take. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long is on sale for $120 off.

These Dyson deals are too good to miss. Ahead, shop the best Black Friday Dyson deals at Ulta before they're gone tomorrow.

Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Blue Blush

Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Blue Blush
Ulta

Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Blue Blush

The bright blue colorway of the Dyson Airwrap can create hair styles as unique as you. Engineered to style damp hair, it dries and styles simultaneously with no extreme heat.

$600 $480

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler - Complete Long

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler - Complete Long
Ulta

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler - Complete Long

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler contains new and re-engineered attachments with enhanced Coanda airflow, an aerodynamic phenomenon that uses air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel, or to the surface of the brush.

$600 $480

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Ulta

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

The latest offering from Dyson uses air pressure technology to dry and straighten all hair types using minimal heat — no hot plates required. AirStrait features both wet and dry modes with a range of preset temperatures designed to smooth hair without high heat.

$500 $400

Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in Blue Blush

Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in Blue Blush
Ulta

Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in Blue Blush

Get 20% off the ultimate hair dryer. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has three precise speed settings along with four precise heat settings so you can get your locks looking just right.

$430 $344

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Ulta

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Engineered for different hair types, the Dyson Supersonic comes with 5 styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment.

$430 $344

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Dyson Corrale Straightener
Ulta

Dyson Corrale Straightener

The Dyson Corrale Straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair. This extra control helps you achieve a range of styles with less heat, half the damage and fewer flyaways.

$500 $400

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

