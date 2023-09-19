In celebration of 25 years in Japan, Dyson just launched its best-in-class hair tools in a bright, special edition colorway. The cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic hair dryer have been given a playful spin and are now available in Ceramic Pop — a design that will surely stand out on any bathroom countertop.

The new orange, pink and aqua colorway is a nod to Dyson’s G-Force cyclonic vacuum cleaner, which first launched in Japan in the 1980s. Combining Mandarin, Blush Pink and Verdigris, these new designs utilize a satin paint topcoat for a retro yet silky-smooth finish.

Both the Airwrap and Supersonic come in a matching case. Plus, the included attachments and brushes for faster, easier styling also match, as Dyson leaves no detail left behind. Just in time to get a head start on holiday shopping, the Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic in Ceramic Pop would make perfect gifts for the beauty lover on your list. Considering past Dyson limited-edition releases have all sold out quickly, we recommend you hurry to secure the hair tools while they are still in stock.

Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools. Re-engineered in 2022, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete comes with the newly designed 2.0 version of the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine.

Shop the Airwrap in Ceramic Pop

Since its release, the Dyson Supersonic has been a favorite hair tool among celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. Like other Dyson hair tools, the Supersonic hair dryer helps protect hair from extreme heat damage. It's extremely lightweight and impossibly quiet for such a high velocity airflow. According to Dyson, the Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75% and shine by up to 132%, while decreasing frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

Shop the Supersonic in Ceramic Pop

