Get $100 Off the Dyson Supersonic Origin — Shop This Hair Dryer Deal

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:21 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

Save $100 on Dyson's hair dryer engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with fast drying and controlled styling.

Since its release, the Dyson Supersonic has been a favorite hair tool among celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale due to their high demand and limited availability. Right now, the Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer is $100 off at Best Buy. This brings the luxe hair dryer down to its lowest price ever.

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer
Best Buy

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer

Get $100 off the Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer at Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Like other Dyson hair tools, the Supersonic hair dryer helps protect hair from extreme heat damage. It's extremely lightweight and impossibly quiet for such a high velocity airflow. According to Dyson, the Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75% and shine by up to 132%, while decreasing frizz and flyaways by up to 61%. 

With three speed settings — fast drying, regular drying and styling — and four precise heat settings, Dyson's hair dryer is the ideal tool for fast drying and controlled styling. Featuring Heat Shield technology, it even stays cool to the touch for an elevated hair-drying experience.

The Dyson deal at the Best Buy sale applies to the Supersonic Origin hair dryer in the black and nickel colorway. Normally $400, the hair dryer is now $300 for a limited time.

Now is the best time to invest in the Dyson Supersonic and get 25% off this powerhouse of a hair dryer.

Shop the Dyson Supersonic 

