As spring is underway and the temperatures begin to rise, the humidity levels will soon follow suit. Good hair days are still ahead though! The frizz-fighting, humidity-proof hair product used on Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez is discounted right now.

A staple for all year, but a must-have for spring and summer, the game-changing Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is on sale at Sephora until Monday, April 24.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Shoppers say the Color Wow spray gives them smooth, glossy hair that lasts through 3 to 4 shampoos, without the chemical processing. Like a mini-keratin treatment, the spray fights frizzy hair for days no matter the weather with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology.

The Sephora Sale is only here until today, so be sure to save on all your go-to hair care, skincare, and more beauty essentials that you get can get up 20% off right now.

