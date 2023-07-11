When you think of your perfect summer getaway, do you imagine lounging on a white sand beach with a fresh coconut in your hand? While we might not be able to physically transport you to the islands, we did find a perfume that smells exactly like the tropical vacation of your dreams — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Coconut Cove from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR is one of TikTok's favorite summer scents, and now you can try it during Amazon Prime Day 2023 for 30% off.

Skylar Coconut Cove Eau de Parfum Amazon Skylar Coconut Cove Eau de Parfum Creamy and sensual, Coconut Cove starts off with top notes of bergamot, cardamom and hibiscus nectar with a heart of coconut, jasmine petals and lush greens. After the scent dries down on your skin, you'll notice base notes of warm ambrox, coastal woods and vanilla orchid. $30-$90 $21-$63 Shop Now

In case you're not familiar with SKYLAR Clean Beauty, the AAPI-owned brand was designed specifically for sensitive skin after its founder noticed her infant daughter was having allergic reactions to her usual fragrances. Carrying everything from mouthwatering gourmands to aromatic woodsy blends, SKYLAR's hypoallergenic perfumes go above and beyond the global regulatory standards for fragrance formulation to create the safest scents possible.

Shop SKYLAR Clean Beauty

Below, we've rounded up even more summer fragrances from TikTok's beloved SKYLAR. You can enjoy 30% off these signature scent-worthy perfumes before Amazon Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.

