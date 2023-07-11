The Perfume TikTok Can’t Stop Posting About Is on Sale for Prime Day: Take 30% Off the Ultimate Summer Scent
When you think of your perfect summer getaway, do you imagine lounging on a white sand beach with a fresh coconut in your hand? While we might not be able to physically transport you to the islands, we did find a perfume that smells exactly like the tropical vacation of your dreams — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Coconut Cove from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR is one of TikTok's favorite summer scents, and now you can try it during Amazon Prime Day 2023 for 30% off.
Creamy and sensual, Coconut Cove starts off with top notes of bergamot, cardamom and hibiscus nectar with a heart of coconut, jasmine petals and lush greens. After the scent dries down on your skin, you'll notice base notes of warm ambrox, coastal woods and vanilla orchid.
In case you're not familiar with SKYLAR Clean Beauty, the AAPI-owned brand was designed specifically for sensitive skin after its founder noticed her infant daughter was having allergic reactions to her usual fragrances. Carrying everything from mouthwatering gourmands to aromatic woodsy blends, SKYLAR's hypoallergenic perfumes go above and beyond the global regulatory standards for fragrance formulation to create the safest scents possible.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Below, we've rounded up even more summer fragrances from TikTok's beloved SKYLAR. You can enjoy 30% off these signature scent-worthy perfumes before Amazon Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.
Awaken your inner child with SKYLAR's grown-up take on a cotton candy fragrance for summer, rounded out with notes of vanilla and coconut milk.
If you're craving the feeling of a post-beach-day shower, try out this citrus, peony, ginger and sandalwood scent.
This perfume is the ultimate clean-girl scent with notes of pear leaves, honeysuckle and lillies.
Like the ocean air on a breezy summer day, this perfume from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR features notes of Italian bergamot, sea salt, water lily, driftwood and vanilla.
This crisp and refreshing citrus from SKYLAR uplifts your senses with notes of blood orange, neroli and teakwood.
One of SKYLAR's most popular fragrances, Vanilla Sky is a comforting blend of cappuccino, cedarwood and pure vanilla that smells equal parts sweet and sophisticated.
Evoking a Western sunset, Pink Canyon from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR features notes of grapefruit, pink salt and cedar wood.
Your favorite summer cocktail in a bottle, Lime Sands expertly blends coconut water, lime, sea salt and lily of the valley.
On sultry summer nights, spritz on this rose, amber and pink pepper fragrance for a boost of confidence.
Lemon leaves, jasmine tea and meadow greens give this scent a bright, clean aroma.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
