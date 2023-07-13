The Best Post-Prime Day Sneaker Deals for Women: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and More
Prime Day may have passed, but Amazon currently still has unbeatable sales on this season's best sneakers. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must in any shoe closet. From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of Prime Day discounts to take advantage of.
Right now, you can still find deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Hoka. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is still on sale.
Ahead, we've gathered the best Prime Day deals still available on sneakers that are worth shopping for this summer. And if you're looking for more summer shoe inspo, check out the top 5 shoe styles we're seeing everywhere this season.
Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon Post-Prime Day
This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style.
Looking for a classic white slip-on sneaker? This canvas Keds pair is a staple.
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
One of the best shoes for standing, the ON Cloud 5 sneaker is great for people who are on their feet for hours at a time.
The popular Hoka Clifton 8's are on sale on Amazon in this creamy white color.
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Grab these at the Amazon Prime Day sale, and you can just slip these on and get to walking.
The Nike Air Force 1s are a summer must-have that work with any outfit.
Heading seaside this season? Walk comfortably down by the shore in these Sperry's.
A TikTok favorite, sport these comfy sneaks on your next hot girl walk around the neighborhood.
Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.
Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. Grab these classic kicks at the Prime Day sale.
These cute flat sneakers with white eyelets are the perfect summertime shoe. Snag them at the Prime Day sale for easy summer dressing.
If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this Prime Day deal is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Wear this Reebok sneaker up or down, but no matter how you dress, you'll experience all day comfort with padded foam cushioning.
These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.
Save big on this Prime Day deal: classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any summer look.
Enjoy daily walks in this versatile sneaker for everyday wear.
