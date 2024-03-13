Sales & Deals

The T3 Friends and Family Sale Is Here: Save 25% on Celeb-Approved Hair Dryers, Flat Irons and More

T3 Micro
By Dania Nasib
Published: 10:27 AM PDT, March 13, 2024

From best-selling flat irons, curling irons, and detangling brushes, score major discounts on top-rated T3 hair tools.

Need a tress refresh for spring? You're in luck.

Now is the perfect time to invest in some new styling tools — including hair dryers, curling irons, and everything else you've been waiting to replace because the T3 Friends and Family sale is here with can't-miss discounts on top-rated hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long from spring break and beyond.

Shop the T3 Friends and Family Sale

Right now, T3 is offering 25% off hair tools across the site, so you can score deep discounts on some of the brand's go-to hair tools that even the stars rave over. From stylish, lightweight hair dryers perfect for travel to curling irons that make bountiful, luminous curls, T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of ZendayaAmal ClooneyHailey Bieber and Ashley Graham

If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around often. If you're ready to ditch the salon and level up your home styling game, shop below for some of the best deals on T3 hair tools. 

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe
T3

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

These hot rollers heat up quickly and are made to offer consistent heat transfer.

$140 $105

at t3

Shop Now

$140

on Amazon

Shop Now

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
T3

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.

$170 $127

Shop Now

T3 Featherweight 3I

T3 Featherweight 3I
T3

T3 Featherweight 3I

Give your hair a proper, at-home blowout with the T3 Featherweight 3I Hair Dryer — hailed for its frizz-reducing technology.

$250 $188

Shop Now

T3 AireBrush Duo

T3 AireBrush Duo
T3

T3 AireBrush Duo

The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type. 

$190 $60

Shop Now

T3 Twirl Ceramic

T3 Twirl Ceramic
T3

T3 Twirl Ceramic

With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.

$160 $120

Shop Now

T3 Edge

T3 Edge
T3

T3 Edge

T3's Edge is the ultimate all-in-one styling tool. Smooth strands, minimize static frizz, polish roots and more with the ceramic heated brush. 

$150 $112

Shop Now

T3 Undone & Polished Curls Duo

T3 Undone & Polished Curls Duo
T3

T3 Undone & Polished Curls Duo

Create stunning mermaid waves or achieve polished curls with the T3 Convertible Collection.

$320 $240

Shop Now

