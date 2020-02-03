We're still not over Jennifer Lopez slaying the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

The 50-year-old superstar performed a heart-pounding medley of her hits at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night, with no shortage of costume changes and, of course, that signature J.Lo glow and fierce hair flips.

We have makeup artist Scott Barnes and hairstylist Chris Appleton to thank for all the endless beauty inspiration from their work on Lopez's gorgeous go-big-or-go-home glam.

Ahead, all the details you need to channel J.Lo's jaw-dropping hair and makeup and shop the key products the pros used.

Makeup

Lopez's longtime makeup artist (like, 20 years long), Scott Barnes, was the man behind J.Lo's signature glow and sultry, smoky eyes that night. Barnes used Marc Jacobs Beauty and his own line, Scott Barnes Cosmetics, to create the stunning makeup. Barnes revealed to ELLE the whole beauty prep for makeup, hair and nails took 10 hours.

Here's the makeup breakdown.

1. Barnes started her smoky eye look by applying the Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer along the lash line and extending it to elongate the eye.

2. He then used the shades Foxy and Femme from the Scott Barnes Snatural N°1 Eyeshadow Palette to create a crease. He deepened the crease, shaped the eye and smoked out the lower lash line with the shades Boudoir and Brickhouse. The shade Sin was used to deepen the outer corner of the eye, crease and lower lash line -- all using the Scott Barnes Pro Brush #62.

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

3. The shade Twilight Sand from the Scott Barnes Glowy & Showy N°1 Highlighter Palette was applied on the lid and inner corner of the eye before coating the lashes with the Scott Barnes Pumped Up Mascara. No J.Lo makeup look is complete without glamorous false lashes. Barnes used his own Falsettos Lashes in Bianca for an extra fluttery flair.

4. Bronzer was a major component for her glowy look. Barnes dusted the Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan in Tantalize on Lopez's forehead, cheekbones and jawline. His angled Pro Brush #66 helped to deepen the contour. He also contoured the star's nose by combining the Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan in Tantric and the shade Sliced from the Scott Barnes Sculpting and Contour N°1 Palette.

5. For a sun-kissed glow, Barnes applied his Body Bling Original shimmering lotion on her chest and arms. He completed the look by swiping on new, not-yet-released lip glosses from his line.

Hair

Hairstylist Chris Appleton created full, bouncy, gravity-defying curls on J.Lo's long locks that were clearly hair flip-proof, as demonstrated by the star herself moments before taking the stage in the now-viral clip shared on his Instagram. Appleton detailed to Vogue how he achieved the bombshell hairstyle.

Here's the hair breakdown:

1. Appleton prepped Lopez's hair with the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to smooth and add a protectant against the Miami humidity.

2. He then curled the hair with a 1-inch iron. He then brushed out the curls before going back in with a 2-inch curling iron.

3. To shape the hair, Appleton placed clips at the root of the hair and shot cool air onto the root using the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer with the flat Styling Concentrator attachment to set in place.

4. For the final touch up before Lopez went onstage, the hairstylist used Tangle Teezer's The Ultimate Finisher to brush out her curls and add last-minute volume.

