Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Is Now Only $12 for October Amazon Prime Day

Jennifer Aniston
Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
By Kyley Warren
Published: 11:27 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

The cult-favorite Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is now only $12 with this Amazon Prime Day beauty deal.

When a skincare product is used by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, then you know it's really worth the hype. That's the case with Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion — an award-winning solution that relies on ingredients like Salicylic Acid and Calamine to combat blemishes and dark spots at the skin's surface. 

During an interview with Elle, Aniston revealed that she has used the formula for "years and years." Jenner took to Snapchat to recommend the drying lotion. And in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Graham walked viewers through her nighttime skincare routine and go-to products — which included the cult-favorite drying lotion on sale right now for October Amazon Prime Day.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

This celeb-loved formula works to target blemishes and dark spots while you sleep — relying on an award-winning formula solution of Sulfur, Salicylic Acid, Calamine and Zinc Oxide to draw out impurities.

$17 $12

Shop Now

During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which is happening until the end of the day tomorrow, Prime members can snag the celeb-favorite Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion for just $12. This October Prime Day beauty deal is taking 30% off the fast-acting blemish treatment with over 24,000 five-star reviews. 

Whether you're struggling with cell congestion or pesky blemish spots, the formula works to exfoliate skin, extract dirt from beneath the surface and soothe red spots. Plus, unlike other acne-fighting solutions, the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion doesn't require an extensive prep process. Users only need to dip a cotton swab into the pink lotion, apply the formula directly onto the blemish and then let set to rinse off in the morning.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

