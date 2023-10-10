Sales & Deals

The Best Anti-Aging Skin Care Deals to Shop During Amazon October Prime Day: Laneige, Sunday Riley and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skincare
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 6:02 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Amazon has Prime Day deals on anti-aging skincare from brands such as ELEMIS, EltaMD, L'Oreal Paris, Kate Somerville and more.

With fall and Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2023 officially underway, now's the time to restock your shelves with your favorite beauty essentials and try out some new products at a discount. This year's Prime Day deals are majorly marking down must-have skincare — including huge sales on anti-aging products. Top brands such as Kate Somerville, Laneige, Sunday Riley and more are offering massive discounts on their best-selling skincare.

Shop Amazon October Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

The annual shopping event ends Wednesday, October 11 which means now is the time to secure deals on anti-aging skincare with antioxidants and moisturizing properties. While the best anti-aging product on the market is sunscreen, we also love ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and retinol for promoting plumpness and a smoother skin texture. From Sunday Riley's celeb-approved Good Genes serum to ELEMIS's resurfacing pads, we've pulled together the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days skincare sales to shop right now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of October Prime Day 2023.

Below, find the best October Prime Day Deals on anti-aging skincare.

October Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$80 $56

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Amazon

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Take 30% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost your skin's firmness.

$98 $69

Shop Now

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Amazon

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex. 

$64 $51

Shop Now

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face
Amazon

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face

Created with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum from La Roche-Posay helps your skin retain moisture and may restore your skin's barrier.

$54 $38

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $14

Shop Now

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
Amazon

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.

$16 $11

Shop Now

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
Amazon

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

This wrinkle cream from Dr. Dennis Gross claims to restore the skin's barrier, boost hydration and reduce the look of wrinkles with a powerful blend if retinol and ferulic acid.

$77 $62

Shop Now

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum
Amazon

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Luxury Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo's anti-aging First Care serum claims to boost hydration, firmness, radiance and clarity with lotus, while lily, peony and more.

$89 $62

Shop Now

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Amazon

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Stock up on anti-aging mineral sunscreen that can be worn alone or under makeup.

$68 $48

Shop Now

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Amazon

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.

$99 $69

Shop Now

belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Amazon

belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

For a burst of hydration, belif's Aqua Bomb sunscreen is white cast-free with a weightless feel.

$38 $27

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.

$60 $40

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream

This all-in-one cream is a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes, replenishes, and plumps with moisture without leaving a greasy residue.

$26 $14

Shop Now

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
Amazon

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30

Infused with padina pavonica and ginkgo biloba, this daily moisturizer is formulated to prevent wrinkles and provide sun protection.

$138 $103

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Secret to Meghan Markle’s Long Lashes Is On Sale for Prime Day Now

Beauty & Wellness

The Secret to Meghan Markle’s Long Lashes Is On Sale for Prime Day Now

Save 30% On the Celeb-Favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On the Celeb-Favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for Prime Day

The Best Sweater Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Sweater Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day

The Best Deals On TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals On TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

Tags: