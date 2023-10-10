Amazon has Prime Day deals on anti-aging skincare from brands such as ELEMIS, EltaMD, L'Oreal Paris, Kate Somerville and more.
With fall and Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2023 officially underway, now's the time to restock your shelves with your favorite beauty essentials and try out some new products at a discount. This year's Prime Day deals are majorly marking down must-have skincare — including huge sales on anti-aging products. Top brands such as Kate Somerville, Laneige, Sunday Riley and more are offering massive discounts on their best-selling skincare.
The annual shopping event ends Wednesday, October 11 which means now is the time to secure deals on anti-aging skincare with antioxidants and moisturizing properties. While the best anti-aging product on the market is sunscreen, we also love ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and retinol for promoting plumpness and a smoother skin texture. From Sunday Riley's celeb-approved Good Genes serum to ELEMIS's resurfacing pads, we've pulled together the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days skincare sales to shop right now.
Below, find the best October Prime Day Deals on anti-aging skincare.
October Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Take 30% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost your skin's firmness.
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face
Created with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum from La Roche-Posay helps your skin retain moisture and may restore your skin's barrier.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.
Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
This wrinkle cream from Dr. Dennis Gross claims to restore the skin's barrier, boost hydration and reduce the look of wrinkles with a powerful blend if retinol and ferulic acid.
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum
Luxury Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo's anti-aging First Care serum claims to boost hydration, firmness, radiance and clarity with lotus, while lily, peony and more.
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Stock up on anti-aging mineral sunscreen that can be worn alone or under makeup.
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.
belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
For a burst of hydration, belif's Aqua Bomb sunscreen is white cast-free with a weightless feel.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
This all-in-one cream is a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes, replenishes, and plumps with moisture without leaving a greasy residue.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
Infused with padina pavonica and ginkgo biloba, this daily moisturizer is formulated to prevent wrinkles and provide sun protection.
