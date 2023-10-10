With all the innovative new hair tools on the market, it's easier than ever to achieve salon-level blowouts in the comfort of your own home. Shark Beauty's innovative hair tools are making at-home hair styling even more accessible — and now they're on sale. Amazon's October Prime Day, AKA Prime Big Deal Days, runs now through Wednesday, October 11 with massive deals on everything from Apple products and home furniture to the latest hair tools from Shark.

For 48 hours only, can get 24% off the Shark SpeedStyle and 15% off the Shark FlexStyle with Shark Beauty’s Prime Day deals.

Shark SpeedStyle Amazon Shark SpeedStyle Take your hair from wet to dry in style using this ultra-quick hair dryer, complete with three attachments for styling, reducing frizz and concentrated drying. $238 $180 Shop Now

SharkNinja made waves in the beauty world last year with the Shark FlexStyle, a more affordable alternative to the viral Dyson Airwrap. Now, the tech brand has introduced a revolutionary new hair tool: the Shark SpeedStyle. This ingenious new styler and dryer aim to make salon-quality styling attainable for every hair texture and type.

If you've ever tried to give yourself an at-home blowout the old-fashioned way — with a hair dryer and round brush — you're familiar with the resulting sore arms and sweaty neck. Shark's creative styling solutions allow you to create red carpet-worthy hairdos with ease. The FlexStyle and SpeedStyle feature interchangeable attachments to create a variety of different styles using just one tool.

Whether you're looking for a streamlined way to style your own hair or stock up on holiday gifts at a discount, be sure to shop Shark's FlexStyle and SpeedStyle while they're on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. For even more beauty deals and holiday gifting inspiration, check out the best October Prime Day beauty deals.

