The Best Amazon Deals on Home Decor, Furniture and More to Refresh Your Space for Fall

Amazon Home Deals for Fall
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:19 AM PDT, September 15, 2023

Give your home a refresh for the new season with wall art, living room furniture, rugs, and more fall home decor.

If you want to give your home a cozy feel for the chilly days of fall by upgrading your home decor, you don't have to break the bank  — especially with Amazon's impressive home deals. From pumpkin-scented candles to rustic and nature-focused decor pieces and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm touch for the upcoming fall season. 

Just as we fill our wardrobes with fall fashion essentials, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more comfy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for larger furniture items like a leather sofa or cozy ottoman or want to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style. 

We're eyeing affordable fall decor and furniture with finds starting at just $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Fall 2023. 

The Best Amazon Home Decor Deals for Fall

La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle

Look no further than the La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle for a fall-scented candle that doubles as gorgeous decor.

Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)

Add a modern decorative vase to your living room for a sleek, fresh look. Add some fall foliage to embrace the upcoming season.

$50 $30

Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows

These silky throw pillow covers come in 30 different colorways to match any style.

$18 $14

Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor

Place this beautiful natural pampas grass into vases around the house to bring autumn vibes. With 100 pieces, this set has enough foliage to fill multiple vessels. 

$15 $10

FestalMart Fall LED Marquee Letters

Fall fanatics will want to add these light-up letters to their home.

$30 $27

4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers

Swap your pillow covers for these festive buffalo plaid ones for a touch of fall. You can already get a set of two for an affordable $10, but Amazon Prime members can score them for $8.49.

$10 $8

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

This fall candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

$48 $46

The Best Amazon Furniture Deals for Fall

Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers are satisfied with this modern faux leather loveseat. The tan color looks great year-round.

$360 $340

Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

This vintage-style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and two tiers of storage shelves. 

$159 $134

Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means putting your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 

$100 $79

Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman

The bench with hidden storage is a versatile addition to your home.

$285 $150

Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

This lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$130 $90

The Best Amazon Wall Decor Deals for Fall

Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor

Bring some softness to your space with this canvas wall art. Designed to impress, these boho art hangings come with five different pieces. 

$55 $46

Llzll Autumn Flower Wreath

Your front door sets the stage for the entire home and with this beautiful blooming wreath all your guests will know you're getting in the autumn spirit.

$30 $20

Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror

This sleek round mirror is the perfect piece for any space in your home. If you place it near a window, it can also reflect more light into the room.

$120 $90

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$27 $20

Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces

Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47 $32

The Best Amazon Throw Blanket Deals for Fall

NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket

The texture and knitted detail on this woven throw blanket is stunning. Not only does it serve as decoration, but the blanket will also keep you warm. 

$34 $20

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."

$12 $10

Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket

Here's a lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$23 $13

Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels

Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion. 

$55 $37

Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe

The pom-pom edges bring a layer of fun to this super soft orange microfiber blanket.

$14 $12

The Best Amazon Rug Deals for Fall

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug

This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163 $108

Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$29 $18

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$36 $34

Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

We love the subtle geometric pattern of this rug, which serves as an instant upgrade to any room. 

 

$212 $73

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

Tags: