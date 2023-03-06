The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is one of beauty's most coveted hair tools for a reason. Between it's unique barrel technology, rave TikTok reviews and thousands of 4-star ratings found all across the internet, it's easy to understand why the airwrap styler is so in-demand (and often out of stock) — though it doesn't make the process of actually getting your hands on one any less frustrating.

Fortunately, if you (like us) are always in the market for a much more affordable version of a mega-popular product, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap alternatives out there that provide the same volumizing results as the cult-favorite Dyson styler, but without the hefty price tag or hassle of finding one. These multi-stylers offer different levels of heat needed to transform multiple hair types and can be especially useful for longer lengths and frizz prone hair.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, for example, challenges the Dyson Airwrap's status as the premier hair styling technology and it has absolutely captivated TikTok users in the process. But there are also a number of other top-rated hair tools from T3, Conair, Shark and so many others that have proven to be excellent alternatives to Dyson's most prized original Airwrap hair tool.

Elevate your hair game ASAP and shop the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives that cost a fraction of the real deal's price. The similar options below are just as affordable as they are effective.

T3 Airebrush Duo Dermstore T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $152 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush Amazon BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush This rotating hot air brush with precisely calibrated warm airflow delivers salon-level volume and shine. The brush head rotates in both directions with a touch of a button, making it easier to grip your hair and achieve loose waves. $90 Shop Now

amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush 2.0 Sephora amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush 2.0 All hair types appreciate the lightweight, sturdy, oval shape of this Amika option. A tourmaline-coated barrel, nylon-ball-tipped bristles, and three heat settings round out the features. This hair dryer will not exceed 240 degrees Fahrenheit, so you don't have to worry about damaging your hair. Plus, it's compact enough to pack in your carry-on for your next vacation. $100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is 20% Off Right Now

10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Olaplex, La Mer, Augustinus Bader and More

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products We Found on Amazon For Glowy Skin

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine for Spring

Stock Up on the Best Haircare Products You Can Shop from Amazon: Ouai, Olaplex, Briogeo and More

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

La Mer Moisturizer Is Majorly On Sale Now — Save More Than 75% On Crème de la Mer

The 20 Best Face and Body Moisturizers For Smooth Skin: Shop Laneige, Tatcha, Sunday Riley and More