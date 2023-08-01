Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools, becoming nearly impossible to get your hands on one. You've seen the Airwrap all over TikTok, but the price tag still stands in the way of getting your hands on one. Dyson hair tools almost never go on sale, but Amazon is now offering the Airwrap for the lowest price this summer.

The Dyson Airwrap is on sale for $543, which is a $57 discount from the regular price. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care. We suggest you hurry though as there's no telling when this Airwrap deal will end.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete The Dyson Airwrap not only comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home, but also a presentation case, travel pouch, and complimentary gift for a total value of $760. $543 $689 Shop Now

Re-engineered in 2022, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete comes with the newly designed 2.0 version include the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine. If you already have the first generation Airwrap, you can simply upgrade with the latest attachments and keep their existing tool.

Dyson designed the six attachments to style hair even more efficiently than the before. Now, the Airwrap barrels rotate both clockwise and anti-clockwise, so you don't have to switch attachments in the middle of your routine to achieve a more natural-looking hairstyle. It also has cool tips on each attachment to lessen any heat damage.

Another standout improvement is the new Dyson Airwrap is customizable based on your hair texture and type. If you have curly, textured hair, there is a new wide-tooth comb attachment specifically designed with tight curls and coils in mind. This attachment adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

For more salon-worthy yet affordable options, check out our top picks for Dyson Airwrap dupes.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Keep Your Hair Grease-Free With the 10 Best Products for Oily Hair

Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is 46% Off

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes: 10 Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

Save 25% On Avène Skincare Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow