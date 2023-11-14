The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is $100 With These Black Friday Deals

Instead of waiting all the way until after Thanksgiving, you can just start your holiday shopping now. Black Friday deals have already begun at many retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more. For haircare fans, one of the best discounts right now is actually on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

Right now, the Dyson Supersonic is just $300 at Best Buy and Amazon's Black Friday sales. Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale due to their high demand and limited availability, making now the best time to upgrade your hair drying essentials and save $100.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Best Buy Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Get $100 off the ultimate hair dryer. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has three precise speed settings along with four precise heat settings so you can get your locks looking just right. $400 $300 at Best Buy Shop Now $400 $300 at Amazon Shop Now

Since its release, the Dyson Supersonic has been a favorite hair tool among celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. Like other Dyson hair tools, the Supersonic hair dryer helps protect hair from extreme heat damage. It's extremely lightweight and impossibly quiet for such a high velocity airflow. According to Dyson, the Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75% and shine by up to 132%, while decreasing frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

With three speed settings — fast drying, regular drying and styling — and four precise heat settings, Dyson's hair dryer is the ideal tool for fast drying and controlled styling. Featuring Heat Shield technology, it even stays cool to the touch for an elevated hair-drying experience.

The Black Friday Dyson deal at Amazon and Best Buy applies to the Supersonic hair dryer in the black and nickel colorway. Normally $400, you can get 25% off this powerhouse of a beauty tool.

Shop the Dyson Supersonic

