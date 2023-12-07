These gifts from Rifle Paper Co., LEGO and more are a fun addition to Hanukkah celebrations
We've blinked and the holiday season is upon us. The air has a chill and the days are shorter, which means it's just about time to light those candles because Hanukkah is right around the corner.
This year, the Jewish holiday begins today, Dec. 7 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2023. If you have plans to celebrate with friends and family this year, finding the right Hanukkah gifts for the kids (and adults!) in your life doesn't have to be a chore.
There are lots of options when it comes to Hanukkah gifts. There are Hanukkah-themed gifts, like festive pajamas and toys with images of dreidels, menorahs and more. There are also gift ideas like LEGOS and skincare that are welcome during the holiday. We've found lots of gift options for the Festival of Lights at Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, Rifle Paper Co., Clearstem, Mattel and more brands that work within a variety of budgets and interests.
Below, shop the best Hanukkah gifts for all eight nights for kids and adults alike. While you're shopping, also check out more matching Hanukkah pajamas to pick up. And if you're celebrating for the first time, brush up on these facts about Hanukkah.
Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Organic Family Pajama Collection
Find these adorable matching family pajamas for babies and kids. They have a beautiful print of a hand-painted illustration on breathable, organic cotton.
Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Tabletop Gift Set
Set their place for a Hanukkah meal with this festive bowl, plate and tumbler set.
Mensch on a Bench
Who needs an elf on a shelf when there's a mensch on a bench? This plush toy comes with a book and a bench, as seen on "Shark Tank."
A Hanukkah Bear Personalized Book
Select a book they'll see themselves in with this personalized option that comes with a cute stuffed teddy bear.
Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
Another toy that's all the rage this year is Magna-Tiles. Kids can build all kinds of sturdy structures with the magnetic tiles.
Wooden Toy Menorah
With this toy menorah, they can add their own candle each night — just like the grown-ups. Gift this beautiful wooden toy to kids ages 3 years and up.
Olive & June Holiday Advent Calendar
Choose between Olive & June's 25 Days of Mani Magic advent calendar ($65) or the brand's 8 Nights of Mani Magic advent calendar ($55)... or grab both! But hurry — these advent calendars sell out quickly.
Festival of Lights Tackle Box
This kosher candy box has a blue, white and gold theme with sour candies, chocolates and more.
Clearstem Skincare Men’s Starter Kit
Get him started on a skincare routine with this set that includes a face scrub, anti-aging and -acne serum and moisturizer.
Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit
Get in on the gingerbread-making magic using this Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit.
'Jew-Ish: A Cookbook' by Jake Cohen
This cookbook holds recipes that are modern twists on traditional holiday dishes.
1-800-Baskets.com Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box
Yogurt-covered almonds, fresh fruit, delicious chocolate, a menorah candle cookie and more fill the Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box.
Mattel Disney Princess Toys
Host a tea party for all the Disney princesses with this set from Mattel.
Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt
Ugly sweaters aren't just for Christmas — this punny Hanukkah sweater will put a smile on anyone's face.
Little Sleepies Hanukkah Lights & Love
Little Sleepies has an adorable Hanukkah option for the whole family featuring dreidels, sufganiyot and menorahs. They even have a bandana for any furry members of the family.
Matching Hanukkah Pajamas Sets
The blue-and-yellow Hanukkah set is printed with dreidels, menorahs and Stars of David.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
