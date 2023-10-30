The holidays are better when the whole family wears matching sleepwear.
It's never too early to start prepping for the holiday season — especially if you want to get your greeting cards out on time! Nothing gets us quite in the Christmas or Hanukkah holiday spirit quite like some festive pajamas, and so many of our favorite brands have adorable matching sets on sale now.
Matching pajamas are a holiday tradition that creates cherished memories, but they also look fabulous in your Christmas card photo that's sent out to friends and family. Watching your favorite holiday movies is somehow even better when lounging in comfy jammies that match your family. Even the Kardashians kick off wintertime festivities by wearing matching bedtime prints.
Whether you prefer traditional Fair Isle and plaid or playful polar bears and Pokemon, there's an adorable pajama set out there that your whole family will adore. Below, we've rounded up the best matching holiday pajamas from The Children's Place, Amazon, Hanna Anderson, Old Navy and more.
The Children's Place Merry and Bright Fairisle Collection
The Kardashians are always setting trends, and now you can wear the same fashionable pajamas they are wearing for the holidays.
Amazon Essentials Holiday Family Matching Pajama Sets
Amazon Essentials' family pajama sets come in so many fun colors and patterns, including this polar bear print.
Old Navy Flannel Pajamas
You can never go wrong with classic plaid patterns for the holidays.
Hanna Andersson Twinkly Trees Matching Family Pajamas
Colorful Christmas trees create a stunning pattern on this set of family pajamas from Hanna Andersson.
Little Sleepies Hanukkah Lights & Love
Little Sleepies has an adorable Hanukkah option for the whole family featuring dreidels, sufganiyot, and menorahs. They even have a bandana for any furry members of the family.
Old Navy Hanukkah Pajamas
Old Navy's Hanukkah pajamas feature a stylish Fair Isle print in festive blue and white.
Hanna Andersson Pokemon Holiday Matching Family Pajamas
You probably didn't associate Pikachu with the holidays, but now you will with these adorable Pokemon pajamas. These matching pajamas are made from organic cotton, so you'll feel comfortable wearing them all night and morning long.
The Children's Place Peace Love Joy Collection
This vibrant and colorful pajama set says it all: Joy, Love, Peace, Family. Pull the look together with extra cozy striped socks or a Santa hat.
Burt's Bees Baby Christmas Matching Family Pajamas
Take 40% off Christmas pajama sets from Burt's Bees Baby ahead of the holidays.
Lazy One Flapjacks Matching Pajamas
Keep it cozy in Lazy One's holiday onesies, available in sizes for the whole family and a variety of patterns.
