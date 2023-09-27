Beauty & Wellness

Augustinus Bader Just Launched the Most Luxurious Holiday Skincare Sets for 2023

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:32 PM PDT, September 27, 2023

Spoil the skincare lover in your life with these lavish holiday gifting sets from Augustinus Bader.

Already wondering what to buy the skincare fanatic in your life this holiday season? Augustinus Bader just launched four new holiday sets for 2023, and they're sure to delight any beauty lover with luxurious taste.

Used by the likes of everyone from Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle, Augustinus Bader is the pinnacle of high-end skincare. The brand is famous for its Rich Cream, formulated with TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) which claims to create an optimal environment for cell turnover and repair. 

Shop Augustinus Bader's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets

The four new offerings for the 2023 holiday season include the Winter Radiance System that promotes a glowing complexion all season long, the Renewal Icons with either the Rich Cream or the Cream to suit your recipient's skin type and the crown jewel of Augustinus Bader's gifting options: The Supreme Collection. This lavish set includes 10 of the brand's most beloved products infused with innovative skin-refreshing technology.

Below, shop each of the exciting new Augustinus Bader skincare gifts for the 2023 holiday season.

The Winter Radiance System

The Winter Radiance System

Prepare your skin for the brisk, drying winter weather with this soothing set that includes the Rich Cream, Cream Cleansing Gel and Eye Patches.

The Supreme Collection

The Supreme Collection

If you're really willing to splurge on an opulent gift for the holidays, shop this limited-edition set featuring the best of Bader's products: the Cream, the Rich Cream, the Body Cream, the Face Oil, the Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, the Essence, the Eye Cream, the Serum, the Lip Balm and the Face Cream Mask.

The Renewal Icons with The Rich Cream

The Renewal Icons with The Rich Cream

Bundle and save on Augustinus Bader's best-selling Rich Cream and eye cream, all wrapped up in a gift-worthy box.

The Renewal Icons with The Cream

The Renewal Icons with The Cream

For normal to oily skin, opt for this gift set featuring The Cream and the Eye Cream. 

For even more Augustinus Bader gift ideas, you can shop some of the brand's most popular products below.

The Rich Cream

The Rich Cream

This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. 

The Eye Patches

The Eye Patches

Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, these eye patches claim to illuminate the undereye and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look.

The Cream

The Cream

The light, hydrating moisturizer powered by patented TFC8 is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

The Retinol Serum

The Retinol Serum

Augustinus Bader's powerful retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines without causing irritation.

The Body Cream

The Body Cream

The non-greasy, fast-absorbing body moisturizer features the same innovative technology found in the brand's cult-favorite face creams for smooth, firm, and glowing skin.

The Serum

The Serum

Don't let damage get to you with this fast-absorbing serum, which zeroes in on your skin's most persistent challenges. From dehydration to stress to environmental damage, this antioxidant-rich concentrate is designed to support total complexion correction to keep your skin feeling nourished and hydrated.

