Sound the alarm: Sephora just dropped so many 2023 holiday gift sets and we want to add every single one to cart
We know it might feel a little early to start thinking about holiday shopping, but it seems like every brand is starting to drop advent calendars, gift sets and more — and Sephora is no exception.
Year after year, Sephora's highly anticipated holiday gift sets offer amazing value sets on so many of our favorite skincare, makeup, hair care and fragrance products.
For 2023, Sephora might have outdone itself. Between a clean beauty favorites kit with five full-size products from Kosas, MERIT and more to a holiday lip sampler with Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath, these value sets practically pay for themselves. Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Olaplex and more also have their own holiday sets you can shop now at Sephora.
Whether you're actually buying these sets as holiday gifts or just scoring some great beauty deals for yourself, you'll want to shop these Sephora holiday gift sets before they start to sell out.
Below, we've rounded up the best Sephora holiday gifts that will get you the most bang for your buck.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit
Featuring five full-size products from ROSE INC, Saie, Kosas, caliray, and MERIT that totals to a $124 value, this clean beauty best-sellers kit is a major steal.
Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
Hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare, including a full-size Dewy Skin Cream/
Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit
We'll take any way to save on Olaplex's ultra-popular hair care line, and this set includes a full size Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner and a mini hair perfecter treatment.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set
A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set
Take your senses on a Brazilian getaway with four of Sol de Janeiro's fragrance mists, including TikTok's favorite pistachio and salted caramel Cheirosa 68.
Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit
If your holiday plans involve a lot of parties, you'll need this kit to restore your skin with Drunk Elephant's full-size Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream, T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum and more.
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set
Score Kim Kardashian's go-to hair perfecting product that banishes frizz and flyaways for your sleekest blowout yet.
Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set
Treat the man in your life to a cologne of his choice. He can sample scents such as Gucci Guilty, Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club and Versace Eros and redeem the included voucher for the full-size of his favorite.
Amika Mask-Topia Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set
Have your best hair day yet with three Amika masks for every hair type: the Dream Routine overnight hydrating treatment, Soul Food nourishing mask and The Kure bond repair mask.
Sephora Favorites Mini Holiday Lashstash To Go Mascara Set
For under $30, you can try out mini mascaras from Lancome, Too Faced, Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and Milk.
VOLUSPA Metallic Glow Pedestal Candle Gift Set
This Voluspa set is a candle lover's dream with four heavenly-smelling votives: Baltic Amber, Cinnamon Woods, Forbidden Fig and Tahitian Coconut Vanilla.
Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Ki
"Everything about this set is amazing!" raved one reviewer. "First off it smells so good and it leaves my skin feeling so soft and moisturized. I have been wanting to try the toner and drops forever and I wasn’t disappointed at all. I will definitely have to get more when I run out."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo
Perfect your pout with this Rare Beauty lip liner and oil duo.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Obsession
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff are all fans of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream, and now you can enjoy the full collection with the famous cream, body scrub, fragrance mist, shower gel and hair oil.
