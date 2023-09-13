Best Lists

Indulge Your Senses With These 15 Fall Perfumes for Women: Shop Maison Margiela, Boy Smells, SKYLAR and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:38 AM PDT, September 13, 2023

Find your signature scent with our top perfume picks of the season.

When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite fragrances.

For fall, we're embracing cuffing season with cozy, sultry scents you'll want to cuddle up with all season long. Naturally, vanilla is one of the most popular notes for the colder months thanks to its comforting smell and association with baked goods.

We're seeing plenty of unique takes on the luxurious spice: SKYLAR's Vanilla Sky is an approachable crowd pleaser with cappuccino and caramelized cedar; snif's Sweet Ash is balanced and woodsy with fir balsam and white moss; Boy Smells' Vanilla Era is mysterious with white tulips and black amber; and Parfum de Marly's Althaïr is the ultimate indulgence with smoky cinnamon and praline.

No matter if you prefer syrupy-sweet gourmands or dry, aromatic woods, head-turning powerhouses or lighter-than-air skin scents, our list of fall fragrances has something for every palate and price range.

From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for fall. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year-round. 

Best Fall Fragrances for Women:

PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum

PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum
Sephora

PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum

With fresh yet soothing notes of ripe fig, powdery iris, grounding sandalwood and cozy vanilla, PHLUR's latest fragrance is perfect for transitioning from summer to fall. If you like a your-skin-but-better fragrance that's sophisticated but not overpowering, consider Father Figure your new signature scent.

$26- $96

Shop Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum
Amazon

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum

One of SKYLAR's most popular fragrances, Vanilla Sky is like your favorite Starbucks drink in a perfume with scents of cappuccino, jasmine, vanilla and caramelized cedar.

$30-$90

Shop Now

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Sephora

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

Smelling expensive is an understatement when you wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume — a rumored favorite of Beyoncé. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinammon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.

$50-$245

Shop Now

Snif Sweet Ash

Snif Sweet Ash
Amazon

Snif Sweet Ash

Sweet Ash is arguably snif's most popular fragrance with woodsy, sweet notes of moss, fir balsam, vanilla and tonka bean.

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes
Sephora

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes

You can't have a fall fragrance roundup without Replica's Autumn Vibes, the perfume equivalent of a walk in the crisp autumn air with red berries, cardamom, cedar and moss.

$35-$160

Shop Now

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Sephora

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Evoking the beach on a stormy day, this beloved unisex fragrance combines ocean salt, aromatic sage and musky ambrette for a rugged, elegant scent.

$30-$165

Shop Now

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

One of the most popular luxury fragrances for women, this ultra-sexy blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla is a crowd-pleaser for a reason.

$34-$194

Shop Now

Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé Eau de Parfum

Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé Eau de Parfum

This perfume just makes us want to snuggle up with a warm drink thanks to its soft blend of violet fig, muguet musk and blonde woods.

Moodeaux PunkStar IntenScenual Eau de Parfum

Moodeaux PunkStar IntenScenual Eau de Parfum
Credo

Moodeaux PunkStar IntenScenual Eau de Parfum

If we had to guess what kind of perfume a rockstar would wear, it would be this smoky, intoxicating scent from up-and-coming indie perfumer Brianna Arps — the latest recipient of Glossier's grant for Black-owned beauty businesses. Juicy dark fruit, rose, leather, saffron and tonka make this clean fragrance a unique date night scent.

Parfums De Marly Althair

Parfums De Marly Althair
Parfums De Marly

Parfums De Marly Althair

Luxury French perfume house Parfums de Marly just launched our dream fall scent: a love letter to Bourbon vanilla complemented by orange blossom, cinnamon, praline and musk. While it's technically a men's fragrance, we think anyone can pull off this woodsy gourmand.

$250-$350

Shop Now

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum
Sephora

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum

If you don't want to smell like everyone else but feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of unique scents on the market, let us make it easy for you: this vanilla, rose and pear scent from clean fragrance brand The 7 Virtues is a safe blind buy that smells good on virtually everyone.

$32-$88

Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist
Sephora

Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro's latest fragrance launch for fall is a sensual blend of midnight jasmine, black currant and amber woods.

Boy Smells Vanilla Era Eau de Parfum

Boy Smells Vanilla Era Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Boy Smells Vanilla Era Eau de Parfum

You can never go wrong with a comforting vanilla fragrance, but Boy Smells' latest launch is anything but basic with the addition of white tulip, black amber and spicy coffee.

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber
Dossier

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber

This indulgent cocktail of syrupy rum, bitter almond, cozy Ambroxan and warm clove is one of our favorite budget-friendly scents for fall.

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum

If you adore Le Labo's infamous Santal 33 but can't justify the price tag, Maison Louis Marie's best-selling fragrance has similar notes of sandalwood, cedar and amber.

$32-$93

Shop Now

Best Perfumes for Women 2023: 

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

"It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh."

$35-$180

Shop Now

snif Vow Factor

snif Vow Factor
snif

snif Vow Factor

Even if you don't have a fall wedding on the horizon, snif's Vow Factor is sure to sweep you off your feet with an invigorating, verdant blend of figs, neroli, rose and cedarwood.

Vilhelm Parfumerie Mango Skin Eau De Parfum

Vilhelm Parfumerie Mango Skin Eau De Parfum
Anthropologie

Vilhelm Parfumerie Mango Skin Eau De Parfum

Like biting into a luscious, sun-ripened fruit, Vilhelm Parfumerie's Mango Skin is one of the juiciest scents.

Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum

Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum

Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin.

Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum

If you're on the lookout for a scent that's not too sweet, opt for ELLIS Brooklyn's SALT — inspired by ocean-salted skin combined with tropical flowers and grounding sandalwood.

5 SENS Burn For You Eau de Parfum

5 SENS Burn For You Eau de Parfum
Sephora

5 SENS Burn For You Eau de Parfum

Warm and smokey like a bonfire, new fragrance brand 5 SENS captures the sultriness of autumn nights with cedar, vanilla, amber, clove and cashmere musk.

KAYALI Vanilla 28

KAYALI Vanilla 28
Sephora

KAYALI Vanilla 28

KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock.

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum
Parfums de Marly

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

TikTok is obsessed with luxury fragrance label Parfum de Marly's Delina for its romantic notes of Damascus rose, exotic lychee, aromatic vetiver and uplifting bergamot.

Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.

Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.
Sephora

Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.

TikTok has been all over fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun. If fresh, clean-smelling perfumes are your jam, you'll love this elegant, lightly sweet pear perfume with a heart of warm musk and ambroxan.

$110 $94

Shop Now

Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette

Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom

Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette

This refreshing musk from luxury fragrance house Diptyque is like turning over a new page — literally. This paper-inspired perfume is a delicate melange of rice steam accord, mimosa and blonde woods.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum

From the same parfumerie as TikTok's beloved Delina, Parfums de Marly's latest offering is an uplifting, cozy musk with white peach and orange flower.

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
Ulta

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum

"This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy."

Starting at $100

Shop Now

snif Golden Ticket

snif Golden Ticket
snif

snif Golden Ticket

Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.

Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne

Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne
Sephora

Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne

Immerse yourself in verdant gardens of herbal basil and uplifting neroli, bathed in a base of white musk with this Jo Malone cologne.

Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray

Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Amazon

Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray

Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India. 

$105 $60

Shop Now

Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum

Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum
Floral Street

Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum

Not only is this fragrance from Floral Street's Van Gogh Museum collab a dose of sunshine with passion fruit, mandarin orange, bellini and honey — it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced option. 

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray

This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.

snif Tart Deco

snif Tart Deco
snif

snif Tart Deco

If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.

Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum

Escape to the luxurious ski lodge of your dreams with the clean, woodsy aromas of juniper berry, bourbon, cedar and evergreen.

SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum

SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum
SKYLAR

SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum

Awaken your inner child with SKYLAR's grown-up take on a cotton candy fragrance, rounded out by notes of vanilla and coconut milk.

Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette

Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom

Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette

For a less traditional take on green scents, luxury beauty brand Sisley Paris' unique offering is an invigorating green citrus accented by refreshing mint, aromatic geranium and earthy moss.

Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum

Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum
Revolve

Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum

Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.

Dossier Ambery Saffron

Dossier Ambery Saffron
Dossier

Dossier Ambery Saffron

Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.  

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.

Starting at $99

Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Sephora

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette

Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

If you're down to splurge on an ultra-luxurious scent, the infamous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum is well worth the investment. Long-lasting and elegant, you'll turn heads with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood and ambrette.

Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil

Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil
Ulta

Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil

For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum
Ulta

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum

Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Sephora

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.

Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum

Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.

Starting at $205

Shop Now

Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray

Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom

Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray

With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox, praline, Australian sandalwood and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ulta

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum

When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.

 

Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray

Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Nordstrom

Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray

Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long lasting perfume.

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Best Lists

The 16 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

10 Gifts Any Virgo Will Love: Shop Practical Planners, Decor and More

Gifts

10 Gifts Any Virgo Will Love: Shop Practical Planners, Decor and More

The Perfume Beyoncé Shopped — And How to Get the Scent for Less

Beauty & Wellness

The Perfume Beyoncé Shopped — And How to Get the Scent for Less

Selena Gomez’s Favorite Sol De Janeiro Body Cream Is on Sale Now

Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez’s Favorite Sol De Janeiro Body Cream Is on Sale Now

Rihanna's Secret to Smelling Good Might Be This Luxury French Perfume

Shopping

Rihanna's Secret to Smelling Good Might Be This Luxury French Perfume

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Salma Hayek's Husband 'Doesn't Believe' Her Shocking Beauty Secret

Beauty

Salma Hayek's Husband 'Doesn't Believe' Her Shocking Beauty Secret

Save 50% On These First Aid Beauty Skin Care Products

Beauty & Wellness

Save 50% On These First Aid Beauty Skin Care Products

Tags: