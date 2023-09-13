Find your signature scent with our top perfume picks of the season.
When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite fragrances.
For fall, we're embracing cuffing season with cozy, sultry scents you'll want to cuddle up with all season long. Naturally, vanilla is one of the most popular notes for the colder months thanks to its comforting smell and association with baked goods.
We're seeing plenty of unique takes on the luxurious spice: SKYLAR's Vanilla Sky is an approachable crowd pleaser with cappuccino and caramelized cedar; snif's Sweet Ash is balanced and woodsy with fir balsam and white moss; Boy Smells' Vanilla Era is mysterious with white tulips and black amber; and Parfum de Marly's Althaïr is the ultimate indulgence with smoky cinnamon and praline.
No matter if you prefer syrupy-sweet gourmands or dry, aromatic woods, head-turning powerhouses or lighter-than-air skin scents, our list of fall fragrances has something for every palate and price range.
From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for fall. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year-round.
Best Fall Fragrances for Women:
PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum
With fresh yet soothing notes of ripe fig, powdery iris, grounding sandalwood and cozy vanilla, PHLUR's latest fragrance is perfect for transitioning from summer to fall. If you like a your-skin-but-better fragrance that's sophisticated but not overpowering, consider Father Figure your new signature scent.
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum
One of SKYLAR's most popular fragrances, Vanilla Sky is like your favorite Starbucks drink in a perfume with scents of cappuccino, jasmine, vanilla and caramelized cedar.
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Smelling expensive is an understatement when you wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume — a rumored favorite of Beyoncé. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinammon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.
Snif Sweet Ash
Sweet Ash is arguably snif's most popular fragrance with woodsy, sweet notes of moss, fir balsam, vanilla and tonka bean.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes
You can't have a fall fragrance roundup without Replica's Autumn Vibes, the perfume equivalent of a walk in the crisp autumn air with red berries, cardamom, cedar and moss.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Evoking the beach on a stormy day, this beloved unisex fragrance combines ocean salt, aromatic sage and musky ambrette for a rugged, elegant scent.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
One of the most popular luxury fragrances for women, this ultra-sexy blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla is a crowd-pleaser for a reason.
Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé Eau de Parfum
This perfume just makes us want to snuggle up with a warm drink thanks to its soft blend of violet fig, muguet musk and blonde woods.
Moodeaux PunkStar IntenScenual Eau de Parfum
If we had to guess what kind of perfume a rockstar would wear, it would be this smoky, intoxicating scent from up-and-coming indie perfumer Brianna Arps — the latest recipient of Glossier's grant for Black-owned beauty businesses. Juicy dark fruit, rose, leather, saffron and tonka make this clean fragrance a unique date night scent.
Parfums De Marly Althair
Luxury French perfume house Parfums de Marly just launched our dream fall scent: a love letter to Bourbon vanilla complemented by orange blossom, cinnamon, praline and musk. While it's technically a men's fragrance, we think anyone can pull off this woodsy gourmand.
The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum
If you don't want to smell like everyone else but feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of unique scents on the market, let us make it easy for you: this vanilla, rose and pear scent from clean fragrance brand The 7 Virtues is a safe blind buy that smells good on virtually everyone.
Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist
Sol de Janeiro's latest fragrance launch for fall is a sensual blend of midnight jasmine, black currant and amber woods.
Boy Smells Vanilla Era Eau de Parfum
You can never go wrong with a comforting vanilla fragrance, but Boy Smells' latest launch is anything but basic with the addition of white tulip, black amber and spicy coffee.
Dossier Golden Rum and Amber
This indulgent cocktail of syrupy rum, bitter almond, cozy Ambroxan and warm clove is one of our favorite budget-friendly scents for fall.
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum
If you adore Le Labo's infamous Santal 33 but can't justify the price tag, Maison Louis Marie's best-selling fragrance has similar notes of sandalwood, cedar and amber.
Best Perfumes for Women 2023:
Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum
"It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh."
snif Vow Factor
Even if you don't have a fall wedding on the horizon, snif's Vow Factor is sure to sweep you off your feet with an invigorating, verdant blend of figs, neroli, rose and cedarwood.
Vilhelm Parfumerie Mango Skin Eau De Parfum
Like biting into a luscious, sun-ripened fruit, Vilhelm Parfumerie's Mango Skin is one of the juiciest scents.
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin.
Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum
If you're on the lookout for a scent that's not too sweet, opt for ELLIS Brooklyn's SALT — inspired by ocean-salted skin combined with tropical flowers and grounding sandalwood.
5 SENS Burn For You Eau de Parfum
Warm and smokey like a bonfire, new fragrance brand 5 SENS captures the sultriness of autumn nights with cedar, vanilla, amber, clove and cashmere musk.
KAYALI Vanilla 28
KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock.
Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum
TikTok is obsessed with luxury fragrance label Parfum de Marly's Delina for its romantic notes of Damascus rose, exotic lychee, aromatic vetiver and uplifting bergamot.
Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.
TikTok has been all over fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun. If fresh, clean-smelling perfumes are your jam, you'll love this elegant, lightly sweet pear perfume with a heart of warm musk and ambroxan.
Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
This refreshing musk from luxury fragrance house Diptyque is like turning over a new page — literally. This paper-inspired perfume is a delicate melange of rice steam accord, mimosa and blonde woods.
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
From the same parfumerie as TikTok's beloved Delina, Parfums de Marly's latest offering is an uplifting, cozy musk with white peach and orange flower.
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
"This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy."
snif Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.
Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne
Immerse yourself in verdant gardens of herbal basil and uplifting neroli, bathed in a base of white musk with this Jo Malone cologne.
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum
Not only is this fragrance from Floral Street's Van Gogh Museum collab a dose of sunshine with passion fruit, mandarin orange, bellini and honey — it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced option.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
snif Tart Deco
If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum
Escape to the luxurious ski lodge of your dreams with the clean, woodsy aromas of juniper berry, bourbon, cedar and evergreen.
SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum
Awaken your inner child with SKYLAR's grown-up take on a cotton candy fragrance, rounded out by notes of vanilla and coconut milk.
Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette
For a less traditional take on green scents, luxury beauty brand Sisley Paris' unique offering is an invigorating green citrus accented by refreshing mint, aromatic geranium and earthy moss.
Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum
Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.
Dossier Ambery Saffron
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
If you're down to splurge on an ultra-luxurious scent, the infamous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum is well worth the investment. Long-lasting and elegant, you'll turn heads with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris.
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood and ambrette.
Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil
For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.
Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum
Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.
Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray
With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox, praline, Australian sandalwood and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long lasting perfume.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
