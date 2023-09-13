When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite fragrances.

For fall, we're embracing cuffing season with cozy, sultry scents you'll want to cuddle up with all season long. Naturally, vanilla is one of the most popular notes for the colder months thanks to its comforting smell and association with baked goods.

We're seeing plenty of unique takes on the luxurious spice: SKYLAR's Vanilla Sky is an approachable crowd pleaser with cappuccino and caramelized cedar; snif's Sweet Ash is balanced and woodsy with fir balsam and white moss; Boy Smells' Vanilla Era is mysterious with white tulips and black amber; and Parfum de Marly's Althaïr is the ultimate indulgence with smoky cinnamon and praline.

No matter if you prefer syrupy-sweet gourmands or dry, aromatic woods, head-turning powerhouses or lighter-than-air skin scents, our list of fall fragrances has something for every palate and price range.

From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for fall. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year-round.

Best Fall Fragrances for Women:

PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum Sephora PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum With fresh yet soothing notes of ripe fig, powdery iris, grounding sandalwood and cozy vanilla, PHLUR's latest fragrance is perfect for transitioning from summer to fall. If you like a your-skin-but-better fragrance that's sophisticated but not overpowering, consider Father Figure your new signature scent. $26- $96 Shop Now

Parfums De Marly Althair Parfums De Marly Parfums De Marly Althair Luxury French perfume house Parfums de Marly just launched our dream fall scent: a love letter to Bourbon vanilla complemented by orange blossom, cinnamon, praline and musk. While it's technically a men's fragrance, we think anyone can pull off this woodsy gourmand. $250-$350 Shop Now

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum Sephora The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum If you don't want to smell like everyone else but feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of unique scents on the market, let us make it easy for you: this vanilla, rose and pear scent from clean fragrance brand The 7 Virtues is a safe blind buy that smells good on virtually everyone. $32-$88 Shop Now

Best Perfumes for Women 2023:

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Sephora Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum "It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh." $35-$180 Shop Now

snif Vow Factor snif snif Vow Factor Even if you don't have a fall wedding on the horizon, snif's Vow Factor is sure to sweep you off your feet with an invigorating, verdant blend of figs, neroli, rose and cedarwood. $65 Shop Now

KAYALI Vanilla 28 Sephora KAYALI Vanilla 28 KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock. $89 Shop Now

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum Ulta Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum "This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy." Starting at $100 Shop Now

snif Golden Ticket snif snif Golden Ticket Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

Dossier Ambery Saffron Dossier Dossier Ambery Saffron Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Sephora Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $122 Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $115 Shop Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $110 Shop Now

