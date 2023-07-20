Salma Hayek is sharing her unconventional beauty secrets. The 56-year-old actress is refreshingly candid while explaining the wellness practice she swears by -- admitting that her husband, François-Henri Pinault, is not quite convinced.

Hayek says "no Botox" when asked about the common beauty treatment in a new episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camerapodcast, diving into the "strange meditation" practice she says has people telling her she looks decades younger.

"I know what it is," the Frida star explains. "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours, because you don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun because it's not like you sit there and you think of nothing."

Hayek says she uses a frequency machine while listening to the "different feelings and sensations" she experiences within her body to create "energy" and movement.

"They work better on me than on anyone," she admits, noting that the noticeably youthful results she experiences are not scientifically proven. "When I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my God. Again, you look 20.'"

Calling the experience "very powerful," Hayek says that even five minutes of practice makes a difference in her daily life.

"When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop," she says. "My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles -- I start breaking down."

Hayek quips that her husband is highly skeptical of the method, sharing with a laugh that he refuses to use the word "meditation" and calls it "yoga" instead.

"My husband doesn't believe in it," she shares. "He doesn't meditate and he really doesn't want to believe in the energy. He really tries hard not to."

But when she starts feeling "bad," Hayek says Pinault will ask her, "'Have you been doing your yoga?' ...'Why don't you take a minute to do your yoga?'"

"He doesn't ask any questions," she continues. "It really freaks him out."

Hayek and Pinault tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2009. Together they share daughter Valentina, who was born in 2007.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Hayek gushed about how she and her husband keep the spark alive.

"I still feel a little bit [sexy] because my husband is very good at making me feel like I still got it," Hayek shared. "But it's OK, it's not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest."

"It's not success in this or in that, or money or things or beauty. What if you're really beautiful and you're not loved? That's not gonna make you happy. But what makes you happy is, for me, my family," she added. "[They are] the biggest blessing I have."

Speaking with Ripa on the podcast, Hayek revealed an even more relatable beauty tip for date nights with her husband.

"I look like s**t every day in the house and this way when we go out, he's like, 'Whoa!'" she jokes. "Because he gets used to like those standards inside of the house, there's nowhere to go. It's a lot of work."

Last month, Hayek kept it real with her fans by sharing a close-up selfie that highlighted her graying hair and creased forehead.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she captioned the photo.

Hayek's post garnered high praise from friends and fans, including Cindy Crawford, 57, who commented: "Beautiful!" Olivia Wilde, 39, chimed in with fire and heart emojis.

