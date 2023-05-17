Salma Hayek isn't going to let a few wardrobe malfunctions get in the way of her having fun! The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate reaching 24 million followers, posting a clip of herself and a friend dancing while wearing white bathrobes.

Multiple times throughout the video, Hayek opts to blur out her chest and crotch when the robe flaps open a little too much.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs," Hayek captioned the fun clip.

Commenters immediately pointed out the censoring of the clip, jokingly writing, "The blur ruining our day 🤣," and, "There’s something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry."

Hayek's no stranger to showing off her moves. She recently opened up about her role in Magic Mike's Last Dance where she had to shoot some steamy scenes with Channing Tatum.

"It's very physically challenging," Hayek told ET. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

