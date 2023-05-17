Salma Hayek Shares Video of Herself Dancing in a Bathrobe With Multiple Wardrobe Malfunctions
Channing Tatum Praises Co-Star Salma Hayek at ‘Magic Mike’s Last…
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
'Sister Wives': Why Mykelti Says Meri Can't Be Upset With Kody
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Travis Scott ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chal…
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith 15 Years Since Her Death
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
'RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Reacts to Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giud…
Tom Holland and Zendaya Pack on the PDA During Romantic Boat Rid…
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Britney Spears' Kids May Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline Aft…
Salma Hayek isn't going to let a few wardrobe malfunctions get in the way of her having fun! The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate reaching 24 million followers, posting a clip of herself and a friend dancing while wearing white bathrobes.
Multiple times throughout the video, Hayek opts to blur out her chest and crotch when the robe flaps open a little too much.
"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs," Hayek captioned the fun clip.
Commenters immediately pointed out the censoring of the clip, jokingly writing, "The blur ruining our day 🤣," and, "There’s something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry."
Hayek's no stranger to showing off her moves. She recently opened up about her role in Magic Mike's Last Dance where she had to shoot some steamy scenes with Channing Tatum.
"It's very physically challenging," Hayek told ET. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."
RELATED CONTENT:
Salma Hayek Shares Shirtless Pic of Channing Tatum for His Birthday
Salma Hayek's Daughter Wore Her Dress From 1997 to the Oscars
Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek 'Saved' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'