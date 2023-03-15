Salma Hayek's 15-Year-Old Daughter Valentina Wore Her Dress From 1997 to the Oscars
Talk about an incredible mother-daughter moment.
Salma Hayek attended the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday with her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. The two walked the champagne-colored carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, and Valentina wore a dress her mom first sported in 1997.
The red vintage, strapless Isaac Mizrahi gown was originally worn by Hayek, who presented at this year's award show, when she attended the Fire and Ice Ball 10 years before her daughter was born.
In 1997, Hayek paired the dress with a thick diamond choker and red bag, while her daughter made it her own with a thin diamond necklace and a Gucci Jackie 1961 bag.
Meanwhile, Hayek walked with her daughter down the red carpet, posing together for all photos. The 56-year-old actress wore a sequined orange Gucci gown.
Hayek also made new friends on the Oscars red carpet, stopping to pose with Pedro Pascal before heading inside for Hollywood's biggest night.
