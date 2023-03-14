Ashley Graham Responds to Her Hugh Grant Interview at the Oscars Going Viral
Watch Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Oscars 2023: John Travolta Gets Choked Up Paying Tribute to Oliv…
'Scream VI': Jenna Ortega Demonstrates Her Eye-Acting Technique …
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Working Through ‘Trust Issues’ (…
Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From 'Dancing With the Stars'
Oscars 2023: Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' as A$AP Rocky Cheers …
Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Sings Stripped-Down Version of 'Hold My H…
Watch Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Kyle Richards on Rumors About Her Marriage and Upcoming Season o…
Inside Oscars 2023 After-Parties: What You Didn't See on TV!
Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed Like an Oscar In Case She Didn’t Win On…
Austin Butler Says He's ‘Carrying a Lot’ of Lisa Marie Presley W…
Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live' as Mark Consuelos Replaces Him
Watch Vanessa Hudgens and Ex Austin Butler’s Near Run-In at Acad…
Austin Butler's Award-Winning ‘Elvis’ Role: How Ex Vanessa Hudge…
Priyanka Chopra on ‘Night Out’ With Hubby Nick Jonas and Close B…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
'The Voice': Jimmy Fallon Surprises the Coaches With a Blind Aud…
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
Ashley Graham is taking the high road when it comes to her viral Oscars interview with Hugh Grant. The 35-year-old supermodel interviewed A-listers on the champagne carpet during ABC's Oscars pre-show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Graham's awkward exchange with Grant went viral after a debate arose as to whether the 62-year-old British actor was being rude, giving clipped responses and even rolling his eyes at the end, or that the interview itself was just a culture clash gone wrong.
When approached by TMZ at the airport after the show, Graham was asked about her interview with Grant.
"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," the mother of three said, smiling.
And Graham didn't seem to let the moment put a damper on the evening.
"I had so much fun," she shared. "My feet hurt though, but I had fun."
Graham served as one of the hosts of the ABC Oscars pre-show and later attended Vanity Fair's after-party alongside her husband, Justin Ervin.
As for Grant, he has not commented on his viral interview.
For more viral Oscars moments, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hugh Grant Jokes He Looks Like a Scrotum While Presenting at Oscars
Hugh Grant Rolls Eyes at Ashley Graham After Awkward Oscars Interview
Hugh Grant Recalls 'Terrible' Moment Losing His Temper on Film Set