While there were plenty of headline-making moments both on and off-screen at the 2023 Oscars, the A-listers enjoyed even more fun after the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Letting loose at several glamorous events, this year's Oscar winners, nominees and more swapped their champagne carpet looks for entirely new styles and enjoyed a bit more pomp and circumstance.

From co-star reunions like the adorable dance between Noah Centineo and Lana Condor to Rihanna's bedazzled baby bump, here's what went down at this year's Oscars after-parties:

Governors Ball

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Straight off the Oscars stage, the stars visited the Governors Ball in the Dolby Theatre to celebrate, get their Oscars engraved, and unwind after the big night.

James Hong, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star who was attending his first-ever Oscars at age 94, was spotted resting in a wheelchair while holding the Best Picture statuette and grinning.

Best Actor and Actress winners Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh watched proudly as their statuettes got engraved. The pair hugged one another closely, celebrating the historic moment.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Angela Bassett appeared to be in good spirits while enjoying the event with her family. Her 17-year-old son, Slater, was spotted holding the train of her dress for her as she made her way through the party. Bassett was also spotted with her husband, Courtney B. Vance. The pair was seen talking, smiling and laughing as they enjoyed their evening.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler was seen stopping by a charcuterie spread and loading up his plate after his film took home the Costume Design award.

And steering clear of the Vanderpump Rules drama, Lisa Vanderpump was spotted deep in conversation at her table with a male friend.

Vanity Fair

Chrissy Teigen attended the event alongside her husband, John Legend, and took a moment to share some insider foodie details on Twitter. When someone asked her what goes on at the star-studded event and what food was provided, she replied, "Burrata with caviar, spring peas, a pasta I loved, choice of risotto, steak or branzino! and equal parts cheering and s**t talking!"

Teigen confirmed to ET that she and Legend were jamming to Ariana Grande while getting ready for the party.

While she may not have taken home the Best Supporting Actress win, Bassett was stunning in her portrait at the event. Changing into a cherry red jumpsuit with an oversized bow, the Wakanda Forever star looked stunning in the stoic image, snapped by photographer Mark Seliger.

Funny pair Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann enjoyed a date night at the event, cozying up to one another in the professional portrait studio. Mann leaned against her comedian husband as they held hands for the photo.

Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde also posed for a portrait in her black latex bra top and draped white gown.

Ozark co-stars Julia Garner and Jason Bateman both attended the event, separately posing for portraits. Garner told ET she was "so happy" to hear that Bateman was inside, noting that she'd almost texted him ahead of the event.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Inside the event, former To All the Boys co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor reunited, grinning before taking to the dance floor to share a dance.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Megan Fox skipped the red carpet, but was spotted inside the party without her man, Machine Gun Kelly. Fox posed with Billie Eilish and an unknown male friend. The appearance marked her first since she and Kelly had a public falling out.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were all smiles on the red carpet at the event, marking their first joint appearance since he publicly apologized to his wife amid cheating allegations. The Maroon 5 frontman had his arm wrapped around his model wife and the pair was sporting matching blonde 'dos and all-black outfits.

Levine told ET "it's about time" that his pal, Blake Shelton, was leaving The Voice years after Levine's own exit.

It seemed that Tyrese and Dwayne Johnson had put their beef behind them as Tyrese told ET he was excited to see Johnson inside the event. "I can't wait to see my brother," he told ET on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma hit the carpet together and spoke with ET at the event. Duff joked to ET that her first time at the event was "cold" and that she and Koma were "trying" to stay awake on their Mom-and-Dad night out.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Not only did Megan Thee Stallion tell ET that she got Renaissance World Tour tickets, she was also heading to a more exclusive after-party thrown by Beyoncé and JAY-Z after the VF soiree.

"You know, Beyoncé is my auntie," she quipped of the chart-topper.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Cardi B and Offset didn't let her red face-covering veil keep them from packing on the PDA. The pair shared a red carpet kiss through the netting as Offset placed his hands on his wife's butt. She told ET that she was feeling "good" at the event. The spouses also posed for an official portrait once inside.

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Though Justin Bieber didn't walk the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, he was spotted inside laughing with Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks while wrapped in a crocheted blanket.

In other cute couple news, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa chatted with ET about Consuelos' upcoming co-hosting gig alongside his wife.

"It's happening. It's for real," he told ET. "I am really excited, it's an honor. That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business, so I am really excited"

Proud grandma Kathy Hilton told ET that her daughter Paris Hilton's new son, Phoenix, "is an angel."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jon Hamm and his new fiancée, Anna Osceola, walked the carpet together, flashing her new engagement ring.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram Stories

Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan some love, posting a pic of herself hugging the Everything Everywhere All at Once star at the event.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kendall and Kylie Jenner attended the event, posing on the carpet and inside. Kendall even locked lips with bestie Hadid at the event after they showed off their model moves.

And though they seemed to successfully avoid one another during the red carpet pre-show, exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens were photographed exiting the VF party separately after he walked the red carpet with his current girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, earlier in the evening.

31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

This year's annual charity event raised more than $9 million for the global effort to end AIDS. The event wasn't without its technical difficulties. At one point during the evening, ET was on site when all the lights and power went out on the carpet and inside the ballroom, but power was eventually restored after about five minutes.

Lisa Rinna, who has been causing a stir recently with her bold looks, attended the event with her husband, Harry Hamlin, rocking yet another new hairstyle with her short brown locks slicked back. She wore a strapless white gown that looked like a white suit jacket. She posed with the evening's hosts, John and his husband, David Furnish.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Abbott Elementary co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis also reunited inside the party, posing for photos while dolled up.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos spoke with ET at the event, sharing that the third installment of her beloved franchise wrapped filming in August.

"I’m in the editing room now. I loved directing. It was very, very fun because everyone is like a family,” Vardalos told ET of the Big Fat Greek Wedding cast. "It’s like directing your family, it was fun."

JC Olivera/WireImage

As for co-star John Corbett, Vardalos teased that she did know a bit about his return to the Sex and the City universe in the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That.

"I do know a little bit about that. He told me something right before he went to film, he got in really good shape," she shared. "So I have a feeling there is nudity in that... John is a vegan now, so he looks good.”

Beyoncé and JAY Z's After-Party

Backgrid

The über-exclusive event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood didn't feature a red carpet, but some A-listers were still spotted arriving at the shindig. Oscars performer Rihanna was seen in a bedazzled silver bra top and pink coat with her bare baby bump sporting a belly chain. She was joined by her man, A$AP Rocky, at the event.

New couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed leaving the event in the same car at the end of the night, as was captured by TMZ.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also told ET that she was planning to hit up Jay and Bey's soiree after attending the Vanity Fair party.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Yeoh Reacts to Historic Oscars Win and Hopes She’s ‘Not the Last’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Mark Consuelos Talks 'Full-Circle' Moment of 'Live' With Kelly Ripa

Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Daughter Paris' Newborn Baby

'EEAAVO' Star James Hong, 94, Attends 1st Oscars in Googly-Eyed Bowtie

Related Gallery