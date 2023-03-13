Mark Consuelos Talks 'Full-Circle' Moment of Working With Wife Kelly Ripa on 'Live' (Exclusive)
Mark Consuelos has high praise for his famous other half.
He and his real-life wife, Kelly Ripa, are about to become an official work couple again when Consuelos takes over Ryan Seacrest's current chair as her Live co-host. As fans will recall, news of Seacrest's departure from the daytime talk show after six seasons broke in February. It has since been announced his last day will be on Friday, April 14 and Consuelos will quickly fill the gap come Monday, April 17.
"Yeah, it's happening," Consuelos told ET's Denny Directo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night. "It's for real."
As for how the new co-host is feeling, "I'm really excited," the Riverdale star said. "It's an honor. It's such an iconic show. That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business, so I'm really excited."
After more than 25 years of marriage, the couple will also be working together again -- just like how they met as young actors on All My Children.
"Let's go back to work," Consuelos said. "That's how we started, so it's like coming full circle."
But, unlike a new role, Consuelos does not have to start from scratch on Live.
"It's a moving train already. It's a well-oiled machine," he said of the show, which has been on air nationally since 1988. "The staff's amazing. Michael Gelman runs a great program. I'm just gonna just hopefully keep it on the tracks."
