Mark Consuelos congratulates Ryan Seacrest on his next chapter -- and it’s all love. After six seasons, Seacrest announced on Thursday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that he will be leaving the show come Spring, and Consuelos will be taking over as co-host alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa.

The 51-year-old actor posted a kind message to Instagram for his "brother."

"Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️," Consuelos wrote.

After announcing his departure from Live on the show, 48-year-old Seacrest took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ripa and share with fans what's next for him.

"I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig. I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country," he wrote alongside pics of him and Ripa. "I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you."

Seacrest concluded his post with a message for Consuelos, "And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!"

Additionally, Ripa took to Instagram to address Seacrest's departure and Consuelos being named her new co-host.

"OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family. ♥️ Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC!" the 52-year-old TV personality, who has been co-hosting Live since 2001, wrote. "I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Seacrest was first named Ripa's permanent co-host on Live in May 2017, and replaced Michael Strahan. He told viewers on Thursday that he had originally committed to three years on the show, but that turned to six because of the fun he had hosting.

The show will be officially rebranded as Live With Kelly and Mark.

