Hugh Grant Jokes He Looks Like a Scrotum During Oscars Reunion With Andie MacDowell
Hugh Grant doesn't have a problem poking fun at himself for a laugh -- even in front of his former rom-com co-star, Andie MacDowell.
Grant and MacDowell gave fans a little Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion at the 95th Oscars on Sunday, when they took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the award for Best Production Design.
Grant was all smiles as he joked about the difference between how he and MacDowell have aged in the nearly 30 years since their beloved rom-com.
"We're actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer," Grant joked. "Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years, while I have never used one in my life."
Gesturing to MacDowell, Grant said, "Still stunning," then pointing to his own face, Grant quipped, "Basically a scrotum."
The off-color joke brought a loud laugh from the audience, and was a decidedly different and more jovial tone than his awkward viral red carpet interview with Ashley Graham ahead of Sunday's show.
The actor seemed to be in no mood to joke around as he chatted with Graham, giving short, glib answers to her questions before finally rolling his eyes at her after the interview.
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
