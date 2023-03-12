Jamie Lee Curtis Accidentally Recreates Her Viral Paparazzi Photos at 2023 Oscars
Déjà vu? Jamie Lee Curtis accidentally recreated her viral paparazzi photos while speaking with Sigourney Weaver at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.
Curtis originally went viral in 2010 when images of her shaking a finger during an argument with a friend over a meal. Photographers on Sunday night caught her in the same position while speaking with Weaver (though this time, the conversation didn't appear to be an argument).
The actress has poked fun at the fan-favorite memes over the years, once recreating the photos with a friend in 2019.
Curtis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, delivering a passionate speech focused on the people who support her.
"I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people," she said before mentioning her fellow cast and crew, her "dream team," her family, the supporters of the "genre movies" she's made, and her late parents, emotionally telling them all, "We just won an Oscar."
Curtis won for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The trophy comes after she won two Screen Actors Guild Awards and was also nominated at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and Independent Spirit Awards.
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.
