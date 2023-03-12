Questlove returned to the Oscars on Sunday, one year after Will Smith overshadowed his win in the Best Documentary Feature Film category for his Summer of Soul.

Before taking the stage with co-presenter Riz Ahmed, host Jimmy Kimmel announced the pair, and took a moment to poke fun at the infamous Oscars slap.

"Our category is Documentary Feature, which you may recall, is where we had that little skirmish last year," Kimmel began, referencing the moment Smith took the stage to slap Chris Rock, after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's baldness. "Hopefully, this time it goes off without a hitch, or at least without Hitch."

He continued, "Please put your hands together -- and then keep them to yourself for Oscar winners Riz Ahmed and Amir "Questlove" Thompson."

After getting praise from Ahmed, who told the musician turned filmmaker that he loved Summer of Soul, the pair set the stage for the nominees before announcing Navalny as the winner in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

The pair went on to present the award for Best Live Action Short Film, which went to An Irish Goodbye.

The win marked yet another moment where last year's slap was part of a punchline. Kimmel addressed last year's infamous slap toward the end of his monologue, explaining, "We want you to have fun, feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech."

"But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place," he added. "If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year -- Nothing. Sit there, and do absolutely nothing."

