Salma Hayek's birthday message to Channing Tatum left little to the imagination!
On Wednesday, the 56-year-old actress gave a special shout-out to her friend and Magic Mike's Last Dance co-star in honor of his birthday.
"Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike," Hayek captioned the risqué birthday wish, which featured a picture of her flexing next to Tatum, who is wearing nothing but a pair of black underwear.
The pic was mostly likely taken during he duo's run together in Magic Mike's Last Dance, where Hayek played a wealthy socialite who is on the receiving in of a steamy lap dance by Tatum's character, Mike Lane.
On-screen it looked like a good time, but Hayek dished to ET about her own thoughts about shooting the steamy scene during an interview with ET.
"It's very physically challenging," Hayek told ET's Rachel Smith, before motioning all the movements that went into pulling off the arousing scene. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."
At the film's premiere, Tatum shared his thoughts on the film, and referred to Hayek as an "icon."
"It's supposed to be a big movie, it's supposed to have that feeling that a big movie has. She's an icon, like, it's not hard to just be like, 'Oh right, girl plus icon plus boy,'" he mused. "Yeah, it's just like a whole thing, you know? It's fun!"
