Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are the picture-perfect image of friendly exes. The former couple was spotted over the weekend sharing a hug in Los Angeles.

In the photos, the Magic Mike star can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown cap and shades while he wraps his arm around Dewan, who can be seen carrying a child. Dewan showed off her toned abs in a crop top, joggers and trainers. It's unclear what brought them together on Sunday, but they're no strangers to showing a united front when it comes to co-parenting their 9-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce in November 2019 after 10 years of marriage, and they reached a custody agreement just two months later, with the agreement calling for a 50/50 custody split and both agreeing not to exploit Everly for any social media advertisements. Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018.

TheImageDirect.com

TheImageDirect.com

Tatum, who has been dating Zoë Kravitz since 2021, spoke to Vanity Fair and, in a January profile, made rare comments about his marriage to Dewan.

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he said of his marriage to Dewan. "I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Tatum admitted that "it was super scary and terrifying" to walk away from his relationship with the 42-year-old actress-dancer, whom he met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up.

"Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, 'Oh, sh*t. What now?'" he said of their split. "It was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

Dewan and Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in February 2020. They welcomed a baby boy a month later.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan on Why She Turned Down Daughter's Request to Be in a Movie (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Channing Tatum on If He'll Tell His Daughter He Used to Be a Stripper

Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce

Jenna Dewan on Her Kids' Relationship and Planning Her Wedding

Related Gallery